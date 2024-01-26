New Clearwater Newport Beach Assisted Living and Memory Support Community Now Open for Tours

Resident move-ins are expected to begin in February

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that full community tours are available at Clearwater Newport Beach, a 101-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community in Newport Beach.

Clearwater Newport Beach recently moved from a nearby information center to its onsite office. Prospective residents and their families can visit and have their questions answered about assisted living and memory care, learn about personalized care services and enriching programs that will be available, tour the community and make a deposit to reserve an apartment.

"Moving into the on-site offices is always an exciting time as it provides the first chance for people to see our beautifully designed, resident-centered communities and get a taste of what life is like when you call a Clearwater Living community home," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "Given the amount of interest we have received throughout the process, we expect leasing to continue at a brisk pace."

Located just off Route 73 at 101 Bayview Place, Clearwater Newport Beach will offer 70 assisted living and 31 memory support apartments in a variety of sophisticated, contemporary finishes and floor plans including studio, and one- and two-bedroom options. The community will boast a large outdoor courtyard, offering residents an immersive indoor/outdoor living experience. Clearwater Living expects that it will open its doors to residents in February.

Clearwater's five-star, resort-style living will provide residents with a creative studio, club room, fitness and wellness center, theater, housekeeping and laundry, salons, transportation and concierge services. Clearwater's commitment to healthy living includes chef-driven cuisine that goes well beyond basic nutritional needs. Residents and their guests will be able to choose among a variety of options across multiple dining venues including an on-site Savor Restaurant, CDM Café, wine vault, outdoor bar and private dining.

Clearwater provides residents with access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, regular monitoring and other comprehensive care services as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology through their collaboration with EmpowerMe Wellness company. These amenities and services all represent Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living through impactful emotional, physical and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment.

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. Clearwater Newport Beach will be the company's eleventh community in California, Nevada and Arizona, and they have additional developments in the pipeline.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.





Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living