New Clinical Trial Shows Seed's DS-01® Reduces Bloating, Improves Regularity, and Enhances Digestive Quality of Life

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbiome science company Seed Health today announced the publication of new clinical findings in Nutrients demonstrating that its flagship innovation, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, significantly reduces bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort, while improving bowel regularity and digestive quality of life in otherwise healthy adults. The study represents the largest randomized, placebo-controlled probiotic or synbiotic clinical trial evaluating bloating, including both women and men, and the largest conducted in a non-patient population. The findings underscore the clinical foundation behind DS-01®'s position as the #1 digestive health probiotic in the United States.

"Bloating is one of the most common — and disruptive — gastrointestinal complaints, yet many people quietly self-manage without ever seeing a clinician," said Zain Kassam, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer at Seed Health. "By studying DS-01® in a diverse, real-world population, we were able to show that meaningful relief is possible for otherwise healthy individuals who are often underrepresented in clinical research."

DS-01® Reduces Bloating, Improves Digestive Regularity

Participants taking DS-01® experienced statistically significant improvements in key symptoms compared to placebo over the six-week study period, including:

Reduced bloating + gas: Overall, nearly three-quarters of participants taking DS-01® reported bloating as never or rarely occurring at study end (p < 0.001) ; among those with mild-to-moderate bloating at baseline, 91% reported little to no interference from bloating in daily life as early as week one (p < 0.05).

"This trial demonstrates that the standards of evidence typically expected in other areas of medicine can and should be applied to consumer digestive health," said Lead Author Jessica Allegretti, M.D. M.P.H., Associate Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School. "Many people experience bloating and gastrointestinal symptoms without ever entering the healthcare system, meaning the quality of evidence behind consumer solutions becomes even more consequential."

"These results reinforce what it means for DS-01® to lead in digestive health," said Cathrin Bowtell, CEO of Seed Health. "Too many solutions in this category chase fast or temporary relief. Our focus has always been on addressing the underlying biology — creating digestive support that lasts. That standard is core to how we build products, and to why DS-01® continues to set the bar in this space."

About the Study

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluated DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, enrolling 350 otherwise healthy adults with self-reported bloating or indigestion over a six-week period. The study examined a non-patient population reflective of how digestive symptoms are commonly self-managed, with participation from both women and men.

Participants were recruited from 40 U.S. states and one U.S. territory, with demographic distribution generally mirroring U.S. Census data — supporting a diverse, real-world study population.

Key outcomes included validated measures of GI quality-of-life, bloating and gas, and abdominal pain/discomfort. Additional endpoints assessed constipation, regularity, mood, and tolerability. The study was conducted in collaboration with renowned gastroenterologists and clinical microbiome researchers from leading academic medical centers.

About Seed Health

Seed Health is a microbiome science company pioneering clinically validated innovations for gut and whole-body health. Rooted in rigorous research and peer-reviewed studies, Seed is setting new standards for efficacy, safety, and trust in the biotics category. Our flagship innovation, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, is a pre- and probiotic studied in multiple human clinical trials and trusted by over one million people for its systemic benefits, including gut, skin, immune, and heart health. Our pipeline of gut-directed innovations, developed in collaboration with world-renowned researchers and clinicians, harnesses the microbiome as a driver of longevity, systemic health, and daily well-being. Grounded in the ethos that human and planetary health are interconnected, our environmental research division, SeedLabs, advances microbial interventions to enhance biodiversity and help restore ecosystems impacted by human activity.

