New Clipper® START Partnership Automates, Simplifies Verification Process

CalFresh Recipients May Now See Same-Day Approvals

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) this year launched a partnership with the California Department of Technology (CDT) to simplify and automate the verification process for CalFresh recipients who apply for the Bay Area's Clipper START transit-fare discount program.

CalFresh recipients applying for Clipper START can now use the information already provided to CalFresh. By integrating with CDT's Identity Gateway, new Clipper START customers will be able to apply without the need to wait for their applications to be reviewed and approved by a customer service representative. This will enable many Clipper START applicants to get same-day approval. Nearly 40% of Clipper START customers currently verify their eligibility using their CalFresh benefits.

The Clipper START partnership marks the first such integration with CDT's Identity Gateway, allowing MTC and the CDT to reduce the storage of personally identifiable information. MTC's Clipper START team will evaluate the integration over the next six months.

If successful, MTC will consider expanding the partnership to other means-based mobility programs such as the Express Lanes START initiative that provides half-price tolls for qualifying drivers on the I-80 Express Lanes in Solano County and the I-880 Express Lanes in Alameda County. The technology — which helps reduce the administrative cost of mobility benefit programs by streamlining the verification of customers' applications — also may be used in the future to provide benefits for other Clipper customers, such as seniors and people with disabilities.

Qualifying customers can use Clipper START for 50 percent off travel on:

SFMTA (Muni)

BART

AC Transit

VTA

Caltrain

SamTrans

Golden Gate Transit and Ferry

San Francisco Bay Ferry

County Connection

Dumbarton Express

FAST

Marin Transit

Petaluma Transit

Santa Rosa CityBus

SMART

Soltrans

Sonoma County Transit

Tri Delta Transit

Union City Transit

Vacaville City Coach

VINE

WestCAT

Wheels

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. The Commission operates the Clipper transit-fare payment system on behalf of the region's transit agencies. More information about the Clipper START program, qualifications and available discounts is available at clipperstartcard.com.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission