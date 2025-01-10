New Coalition, Saving California, Launches Newsom Recall Effort in California

Governor Gavin Newsom to Be Formally Served Recall Papers in Next Two Weeks Following Los Angeles Wildfire Catastrophe

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving California, a newly formed non-partisan coalition of working families, professionals, and community advocates, announced today the launch of a recall campaign targeting Governor Gavin Newsom.

Founded in late 2024 by Randy Economy, a senior advisor and media spokesperson of the 2021 Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom—otherwise known as "The People's Recall!", the coalition unites Californians who are increasingly disillusioned with the state's direction under Newsom's leadership.

"Under the reign of Governor Newsom, living in California has become impossible for average people through years of poor policies which have increased the costs of living, increased crime, increased drug use and homelessness, increased the cost of burden on small businesses and communities, while decreasing our professional standards, education standards, the disappearance of billions of taxpayers' dollars to failed pet programs, and our public services," said Economy.

"This was most recently demonstrated by the woefully unprepared and incompetent response to the fires currently ravaging the Los Angeles area. Just today, Governor Newsom was asked 'What is your plan to deal with the lack of water to deal with the fires?' and he responded by saying 'local folks are gonna figure it out.' That's not leadership! Leadership is solving problems, not passing the buck and the blame, and Californians can no longer afford to have an empty suit occupying the governorship. It's time for Californians to take back control of our mismanaged government, and using the recall tool is our last hope."

The coalition plans to serve recall papers to Governor Newsom within two weeks, citing growing concerns over California's rising taxes, cost of living, and ineffective emergency responses - issues that have contributed to the state's first population decline in history.

"Governor Gavin Newsom's governance has been marked by a series of catastrophic failures, particularly his mismanagement of the recent wildfires, which have led to unprecedented displacement and destruction. Wildfires are a common and well-known issue in California. The fact that Governor Newsom has not been able to come up with any plan or prep after six years as governor and eight years as lieutenant governor shows that he is completely unprepared and lacks the compassion and will to lead California any longer," said Dr. Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD, and Executive Board Member of Saving California.

"His administration has also imposed burdensome taxes on Californians, exacerbating the state's affordability crisis. Crime rates have soared under his watch, showing a clear lack of effective policy to ensure public safety. Moreover, his energy policies have not only failed to provide relief at the pump but have contributed to economic strain on families and businesses across the state. It's time for a change, as these issues demonstrate that Californians can no longer afford Newsom's inept governance needs during these critical times."

Additional board members include James Bradley, former US Senate Candidate; Susan "Daya" Hamwi, a mediator, family lawyer, and health freedom advocate; Neil C. Flyer, a Southern California business owner and long-time Cable Television executive; Art Olivier, former Mayor of Bellflower and vice presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party in 2000; Susan Walsh, a State Delegate of the CAGOP, Derrick Whitney, an entrepreneur and strategic advisor specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, and many others.

For more information about Saving California and its initiatives, visit SavingCalifornia.vote.

