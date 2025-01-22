SavingCalifornia.Vote Holds Official Press Conference on Notice of Intent to Recall Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Jan. 23rd at 11 am at Kitson in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: First official press conference where SavingCalifornia.vote publicly announces their recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom. The organization will gather the required 50 signatures needed for the notice-of-intent-to-recall, which will be served to Governor Newsom this week.

Kitson's Famed Window Display Recall Gavin Social Media Poster

WHEN: Thursday, January 23rd, 2025; Press Conference Starts Promptly at 11:00 AM PT

WHERE: Kitson, 115 S. Robertson Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90048

WHO: Featured Speakers (others to be announced):

Randy Economy, SavingCalifornia.vote Chairman and Spokesperson

Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez, Founder and President of Churches in Action

Bobby Kennedy III

Fraser Ross, Owner of Kitson

Chef Andrew Gruel

Sharon Jimenez, Founder of Bring Hollywood Home

James Bradley, Former Senate Candidate

The official Notice of Intent to Circulate Petition with Signatures reads:

"TO THE HONORABLE GAVIN NEWSOM: Pursuant to California Elections Code section 11020, the undersigned registered qualified voters of the State of California, hereby give notice, we are the proponents of a recall petition and we intend to seek your recall and removal from the office of Governor in the State of California and to demand election of a successor in that office.

The grounds for this recall are as Follows: Gavin Newsom's tenure has been marked by a series of catastrophic failures that directly impact our daily lives. His gross mismanagement during the Los Angeles County fires, with inadequate resources and delayed responses, left communities devastated. Under his watch, we've seen an unbearable rise in the cost of living - from gasoline to electricity to insurance. Crime rates have soared, with policies seemingly more lenient on offenders than on ensuring our safety. Homelessness has become a visible crisis on our streets, reflecting a failure in meaningful action. The drug epidemic rages on, and border issues remain unaddressed, straining our resources further. Despite our high tax contributions, there's little to show for it; our funds are misallocated to political agendas rather than our pressing needs. This recall is our call for leadership that prioritizes Californians' safety, affordability, and well-being over political games. It's time for change."

Quote from Randy Economy, Chairman, SavingCalifornia.vote

"This recall isn't a political maneuver – we're seeing lifelong Democrats join our cause because Governor Newsom has failed every Californian, regardless of party. When families can't afford groceries, when businesses are fleeing the state, and when our streets are unsafe, that's not a partisan issue. This recall is different because Newsom himself is different – he's become completely disconnected from the reality of everyday Californians struggling to survive in the state he's mismanaging."

Quote from Fraser Ross, Owner of Kitson

"The recall will happen this time as the incompetence of Gavin Newsom, along with other political leaders, can not be tolerated anymore. The destruction of California is at an all-time high; I've had to deal with shoplifting at all my Kitson stores and take matters into my own hands, and truly I just have had enough now. The destruction of our Palisades store, where many in the community lost everything in the fires, all happened under Gavin's watch. He needs to read the room as many of his supporters no longer agree with his policies."

