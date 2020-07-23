New Community Solar Projects Deliver Affordable Green Energy to Local Homes and Businesses

TROY, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Renewable Energy, a Nelnet company specializing in community solar subscriber acquisition and management services, today announced that they will manage services for five new community solar projects planned or under construction that will provide a total of 20 MW of local, clean energy – and energy cost savings – to customers in Saratoga, Schenectady, Oneida, Jefferson and surrounding counties.

"Nelnet was built on a mission of service, and we firmly believe in the power of solar as an emerging renewable energy source. Connecting people and businesses with community solar allows Nelnet Renewable Energy to have this amazing blend of contributing to environmental sustainability, while at the same time helping people save on their energy costs," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "With community solar, there are no start-up costs, so people of all ages and demographics can afford to make a positive change for the environment. Plus, there's the added benefit of monthly energy cost savings for those who subscribe to local projects."

Nelnet Renewable Energy connects homeowners, renters, and business owners with local community solar projects, works with utility providers to ensure subscribers receive solar credits that lead to energy savings, and provides streamlined payment processing and exceptional customer service and support. These five community solar projects will be developed by Green Street Power Partners, LLC ("GSPP") and serviced by Nelnet Renewable Energy. Green Street Power Partners finances, develops, owns, and operates solar energy systems across the country – with 21 fully subscribed community solar projects and another 37 actively undergoing subscription across New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Minnesota.

"GSPP is honored to have five of its community solar projects selected for the official launch of Nelnet Renewable Energy," stated Scott Kerner, CEO of GSPP. "Nelnet continues to be an invaluable partner to GSPP and we look forward to working together to achieve our renewable energy goals across the country."

New York is a leader in the adoption of community solar in line with its goal of having 100% net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Community solar offers a renewable energy option to residents who either do not own a home or do not have conditions that allow for installation of solar panels. With community solar, supporting renewable energy is also more affordable because there is no initial investment or installation needed. This affordability makes it appealing to business owners as well. Community solar subscribers receive solar credits on their utility bill that lead to energy savings.

Spots for the five new projects are limited and expected to be filled quickly. A waiting list will be kept for those who miss the initial signup. To learn more or sign up, visit NelnetEnergy.com.

About Nelnet Renewable Energy

Nelnet Renewable Energy is a Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) company specializing in community solar subscriber acquisition and management services. We partner with community solar developers to help find subscribers for their projects. Once subscribed, we work to ensure customers receive solar credits that lead to energy savings, as well as provide streamlined payment processing and exceptional customer support. Learn more about the services Nelnet Renewable Energy offers to community solar developers at NelnetInc.com/RenewableEnergy.

About Green Street Power Partners

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Green Street Power Partners is a leading national developer, financier, owner and operator of solar energy systems across the country. GSPP has become one of the fastest growing solar companies in the United States with over 90 MW under management and nearly 60 MW under construction. As we continue to expand our solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information, please visit gspp.com or email [email protected].

