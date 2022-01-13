New Comprehensive Fitness Program Provides Access to 7,500+ Fitness Centers Nationally and 5,500+ On-Demand Workout Videos for $29/Month

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for New Year's fitness resolutions, American Specialty Health Fitness (ASH Fitness) has launched the Active&Fit Now™ program, a comprehensive fitness program that allows members to exercise at the gym or at home. This unique program gives consumers access nationally to a broad range of fitness options including:

The new Active&Fit Now program encourages consumers to get fit at the gym or at home in 2022, offering access to thousands of top name fitness centers and thousands of home workout videos for one low monthly cost.

Standard Fitness Center Network with the option of choosing from 7,500+ local gyms and top-name fitness center chains for a low membership cost of $29 per month plus a $29 enrollment fee and applicable tax.

per month plus a enrollment fee and applicable tax. Premium Exercise Studio Network with access to 1,000+ premium exercise studios nationally with a 20% - 70% discount on most studios.

With either the Standard or Premium options, members also have:

Unlimited access to 5,500+ On-Demand Workout Videos



Active&Fit Now Connected! TM , an aggregator of activity from 250+ Wireless Activity Trackers and Mobile Apps, and

, an aggregator of activity from 250+ Wireless Activity Trackers and Mobile Apps, and

Hundreds of digital resources and other digital programming.

Active&Fit Now is a comprehensive Consumer-Direct Fitness program offered directly to the general-public across the United States.

Advances in technology, the pandemic, and an explosion of fitness options have caused many Americans to change their fitness habits, and Active&Fit Now is well positioned to meet their new preferences. In a study, 'Searching for the Fitness Consumer' published by McKinsey & Company, they indicate that "fitness consumers continue to use a widening array of services, tools and solutions to help them look, feel and function better". They found that "40 percent of the general population surveyed now consider wellness a top priority in daily life" and "more than 60 percent of Americans who exercise regularly say they will likely prefer a mix of working out at a gym or studio and at home in the future."

"Our new Active&Fit Now program removes barriers. Whether a member wants to work-out at home or at the gym or studio, Active&Fit Now offers a comprehensive fitness program with many options to pick from," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched ASH Fitness in 2007. "ASH has always been a company on the forefront of innovation, adapting to the needs of our customers for 30+ years. As we designed and built Active&Fit Now, our goal was to provide over ten thousand fitness options from over a hundred well-known fitness brands, as well as thousands of proprietary, internally developed On-Demand Videos and digital fitness programming into one buying experience. Our comprehensive fitness program provides the tools that consumers need to help optimize their exercise at home or at the gym so they can remain active and fit."

To help kick off this new fitness experience, the Active&Fit Now program is waiving the $29 enrollment fee from January to March 2022 with the promo code NEWS22.

For more information about the Active&Fit Now program and the promotion noted above, visit www.ActiveandFitNow.com.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), covers more than 5.5 million members in its fitness programs, including Silver&Fit which provides partially or fully subsidized fitness and healthy aging programs for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees, including enrollees in over 200 Medicare Advantage plans nationally. Another ASH Fitness program, Active&Fit Enterprise, offers partially subsidized fitness and exercise programs through many commercial health plans and employers. Further, the ASH Fitness program, Active&Fit Direct, offers "Direct-to-Consumer" fitness and exercise programs through 700+ plan sponsors including 150+ health plans, 140+ Fortune 500 companies and others. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555.

###

Lisa Freeman

Active&Fit Now

[email protected]

310-422-9200

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated