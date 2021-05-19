New CompTIA Server+ Certification Exam Available Worldwide

CompTIA Server+ ensures that IT professionals are proficient in both on-premise and hybrid server environments. Tweet this

CompTIA Server+ validates the hands-on skills required of IT professionals who install, manage, secure and troubleshoot physical and virtual servers in data centers. Nearly 60,000 IT professionals around the world are CompTIA Server+ certified.

"Unlike other server credentials that are restricted to a single platform, CompTIA Server+ ensures that IT professionals are proficient in any environment, whether on-premise or in a hybrid server environment, including high availability, cloud computing and scripting," said Randall Edwards, certification product manager at CompTIA. "Employers can identify and hire with confidence knowing that job candidates who are CompTIA Server+ certified have attained a trusted industry certification."

Significant changes in the new exam include greater emphasis on:

Automation, scripting and virtualization to optimize server management.

Managing on-premise and hybrid server environments to accommodate both enterprise and small business needs.

Server administration and troubleshooting both on-premise and remotely.

Cloud computing concepts as they apply to server administration and maintenance.

Performance-based questions that require the test taker to demonstrate the knowledge and technical ability to securely deploy, administer and troubleshoot servers.

The new exam was developed with guidance and input from tech experts from a broad spectrum of industries, including technology, financial services, engineering, defense and consumer goods, as well as from both the private and public sectors.

CompTIA Server+ is designed primarily for IT professionals who are early in their careers. Systems administrator, data center technician, server administrator, network administrator, field service technician or engineer, IT technician and data center engineer are among the job roles that can benefit from becoming CompTIA Server+ certified.

Official CompTIA Learning products

Current and aspiring IT professionals have a rich selection of learning options to choose from to prepare for the new CompTIA Server+ exam, including:

CompTIA CertMaster Learn, comprehensive eLearning that features a customizable learning plan and scenario-based performance-based questions that take users on a path of consistent learning toward their certification exam.

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which provide hands-on experience in real virtual environments with feedback, hints and scored assessment. When purchased in a bundle with CertMaster Learn, CertMaster Labs are integrated throughout the eLearning experience.

CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an online adaptive knowledge assessment and certification exam practice and preparation companion tool.

The Official CompTIA Server+ Study Guide, available in print or electronic format and packed with informative and accessible content that covers all exam objectives.

CompTIA recommends that candidates for CompTIA Server+ have two years of hands-on experience working in a server environment along with CompTIA A+ certification or equivalent knowledge.

Individuals who have been studying for the previous version of CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004) are encouraged to review the objectives for the new exam (SK0-005) to see how much of what they have already studied is on the new test. For some, it may make sense to prepare for the new exam, while others may opt to continue to prepare for the earlier test version, which will be available through December 31, 2021. Candidates who have already purchased a test voucher can apply it to either version of the exam.

For complete information on CompTIA Server+ and related Official CompTIA Learning products visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/server.

