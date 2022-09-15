New Connecticut Law Prohibits Sale of Unsafe Lighters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In landmark legislation, the State of Connecticut enacted a new law protecting consumers from the dangers of unsafe and counterfeit lighters. The law – CT Public Act 22-12 / 2022 CT SB 185 – takes effect October 1, 2022 and bans the sale in Connecticut of any lighter that fails to comply with national safety standards for lighters.

As noted by Steven Burkhart, President of the Lighter Association, "For too long, US consumers have faced confusion and risk when unknowingly purchasing counterfeit and unsafe lighters. Personal injuries to consumers and economic harm to US shareholders and employees are among the consequences. The Connecticut law goes a long way to addressing these issues. We applaud Connecticut for being a leader in these protections."

Consumers, companies, and state and local fire marshals are authorized to enforce the law.

Lighters manufactured and distributed by members of the Lighter Association are authorized products and comply with all ASTM and CPSC standards. Members of the Association include Beacon Power, BIC, Tokai International and Zippo.

For questions about the new law, please contact the Lighter Association.

Media Contact:

David H. Baker

Executive Director & General Counsel

Lighter Association

[email protected]

(202) 253-4347

SOURCE Lighter Association