New Corero Network Security Research Sheds Light on the Mirai Botnet's Persistent and Evolving Threat

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, announced today a new threat research report, "Mirai and Its Common Attack Methods," authored by cybersecurity engineer Huy Nguyen. The new report uncovers the evolving nature of the notorious Mirai botnet and its methods for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Since its emergence in 2016, the Mirai botnet has been a significant concern for cybersecurity professionals worldwide. This new Corero report offers a comprehensive examination of Mirai variants, its attack vectors, and the implications for defenders.

Key findings from the research include:

Complicating Defense : Multiple attack methods detailed in the report blur the lines between legitimate and malicious traffic. While blocking these attacks is feasible, the challenge lies in filtering out the harmful traffic without inadvertently obstructing legitimate traffic.

: Multiple attack methods detailed in the report blur the lines between legitimate and malicious traffic. While blocking these attacks is feasible, the challenge lies in filtering out the harmful traffic without inadvertently obstructing legitimate traffic. Ease of Botnet Creation: The research underscores the relative ease with which even novices can create botnets and potentially develop innovative new attack techniques. By exploiting IoT devices with remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities, these botnets can be weaponized for malicious purposes.

Huy Nguyen, the report's author, emphasizes the need for vigilance. "The Mirai botnet's capabilities serve as a stark reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity practices. Both individuals and organizations must prioritize securing their devices to mitigate the risks posed by such threats."

The report underscores a concerning trend that despite only a few recent variations to the Mirai codebase, it consistently sets new benchmarks for the magnitude of DDoS attacks. Even the original attack methods remain alarmingly potent, capable of inflicting significant damage.

Download the full report here: https://go.corero.com/threat-research

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS).

