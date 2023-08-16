New Corero Network Security Research Sheds Light on the Mirai Botnet's Persistent and Evolving Threat

News provided by

Corero Network Security

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, announced today a new threat research report, "Mirai and Its Common Attack Methods," authored by cybersecurity engineer Huy Nguyen. The new report uncovers the evolving nature of the notorious Mirai botnet and its methods for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Continue Reading
Corero Network Security Threat Research: Mirai
Corero Network Security Threat Research: Mirai

Since its emergence in 2016, the Mirai botnet has been a significant concern for cybersecurity professionals worldwide. This new Corero report offers a comprehensive examination of Mirai variants, its attack vectors, and the implications for defenders.

Key findings from the research include:

  • Complicating Defense: Multiple attack methods detailed in the report blur the lines between legitimate and malicious traffic. While blocking these attacks is feasible, the challenge lies in filtering out the harmful traffic without inadvertently obstructing legitimate traffic.
  • Ease of Botnet Creation: The research underscores the relative ease with which even novices can create botnets and potentially develop innovative new attack techniques. By exploiting IoT devices with remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities, these botnets can be weaponized for malicious purposes.

Huy Nguyen, the report's author, emphasizes the need for vigilance. "The Mirai botnet's capabilities serve as a stark reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity practices. Both individuals and organizations must prioritize securing their devices to mitigate the risks posed by such threats."

The report underscores a concerning trend that despite only a few recent variations to the Mirai codebase, it consistently sets new benchmarks for the magnitude of DDoS attacks. Even the original attack methods remain alarmingly potent, capable of inflicting significant damage.

Download the full report here: https://go.corero.com/threat-research

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

Also from this source

Corero Network Security Releases DDoS Threat Intelligence Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.