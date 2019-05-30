New Cottage Collection at Cinnamon Shore North Offers Small-Scale Luxury and Classic Coastal Charm

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Oats Group announces the ground-breaking of Fountain Plaza Cottages – a collection of seven, small-scale beach homes at Cinnamon Shore North. Each cottage is under 1,000 square feet, with names like Minnow and Scallop. "Not everyone needs a multi-story, multi-bedroom space at the coast, but they still want privacy and the charm of a community like Cinnamon Shore," says Developer Jeff Lamkin of Sea Oats Group, Inc.

The Fountain Plaza Cottages offer livable floor plans that capitalize on the Tiny House movement and down-sizing trend among American homebuyers. Yet each showcases rigorous design standards. Home plans by Schnell Urban Design, LLC, draw on ideas from beach communities that have stood the test of time, including classic cottage details such as dormer windows, exposed rafter tails, cupolas and decorative porch railings.

Designs range from a 749-square-feet plan for cottages named Seahorse and Minnow to a 971-square-foot design for a pair of homes called Sand Crab and Starfish. "It's been so much fun to look at these plans and prepare to build these classic cottages," says Pete Waggoner of Waggoner Custom Homes, based in Port Aransas.

Waggoner and his brother, Tim, are fourth-generation German carpenters who have already contributed to Cinnamon Shore, building several homes there, including the Coastal Living Idea House in 2015. "We're glad to bring a new collection of cottages and a new style of single-family residences to the Cinnamon Shore village," Tim Waggoner says. "It's really an amazing collection with such great curb appeal."

The Fountain Plaza Cottages join another group of smaller homes – Sunset Cottages – also under way at Cinnamon Shore North. "Both sets of cottages add mores options for those looking to invest in coastal real estate," says Jodi Peters, managing broker at Cinnamon Shore Realty.

Prices on the Fountain Plaza Cottages range from $396,000 to $485,000. Learn more about plans and pricing at http://www.cinnamonshorerealty.com/fountain-plaza-cottages.php.

Known for its welcoming, cottage charm and resort-like amenities, Cinnamon Shore represents the best of coastal architecture and quality construction on the Texas Coast. For more, visit https://www.cinnamonshore.com/ or call 361-749-1851.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. Visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com.

About Sea Oats Group

By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. Visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore

