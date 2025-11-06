New Coupa Card Transforms How Organizations Seamlessly Manage Supplier Payments and Employee Expenses

New virtual card from the procurement software industry leader includes tap-to-pay for improved visibility, control, and compliance across the entire source-to-pay lifecycle

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced the launch of Coupa Card , a new virtual card solution embedded natively within Coupa Pay that helps organizations seamlessly manage both supplier payments and employee expenses through a singular source. The Coupa Card delivers advanced capabilities for enhanced spend control, real-time tracking, and security across total business spend – allowing organizations to reduce the risk of fraud, streamline workflows, and optimize working capital. It gives businesses a transparent and simplified way to manage supplier payments and employee expenses through the Coupa platform.

"Businesses need modern, seamless and easy-to-adopt payment methods, and Coupa Card does just that. It delivers tightly integrated and automated virtual card application, underwriting, issuance, spend control, and reconciliation directly within the Coupa platform," said Salva Lombardo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Coupa. "Coupa Card is not just another virtual card given its powerful reach and capability. By embedding it inside our unique end-to-end platform it is a singular card that can manage spend across the entire S2P process and will help companies achieve autonomous, frictionless spend and trade within a constantly learning and adapting AI network."

Coupa Card, powered by Brex, will be accepted across the global Mastercard payment network, giving businesses a simplified and transparent way to manage supplier payments and employee expenses directly through the centralized Coupa Pay platform. Leveraging Mastercard's global acceptance network, Coupa Card enables businesses to transact securely and seamlessly with millions of suppliers worldwide — delivering scale, reliability, and reach across every corner of the procurement ecosystem.

"At Montrose, we're continually investing in technologies that simplify processes and empower our people to do their best work. As we advance our Coupa implementation, the Coupa Card program represents the kind of innovation we look for — deeply integrated, intuitive solutions that enhance both efficiency and the employee experience. Features like tap-to-pay will make it even easier for our colleagues in the field to serve our clients seamlessly," said Dan Gerard, SVP, Business Services, Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

"Coupa Card unifies the fragmented world of B2B supplier payments and employee expenses into a singular, flexible solution natively embedded in the spend management workflow. The ability to use one virtual card across such diverse use cases delivers meaningful value to customers seeking control and simplification," said Kevin Permenter, Senior Research Director, Financial Applications and Agents at IDC. "Integrating modern features like tap-to-pay ensures a seamless user experience, driving high employee adoption while giving finance and procurement teams the real-time visibility and control they need across their business spend."

Among the many benefits Coupa Card provides:

Gives Employees the Power to Move Business Forward, Fast : Coupa Card empowers employees to make secure, hassle-free payments anytime, anywhere using tap-to-pay virtual cards integrated into Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallets.

: Coupa Card empowers employees to make secure, hassle-free payments anytime, anywhere using tap-to-pay virtual cards integrated into Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallets. Visibility into All Business Transactions with a Single Card : Coupa Card supports a wide range of diverse use cases, including supplier payments against purchase orders and invoices, ghost card payments for high-volume suppliers, recurring business subscriptions, and employee expenses like travel and entertainment.

: Coupa Card supports a wide range of diverse use cases, including supplier payments against purchase orders and invoices, ghost card payments for high-volume suppliers, recurring business subscriptions, and employee expenses like travel and entertainment. Spending Controls : Coupa Card will include custom controls such as spend limits, expiration dates, and approval workflows – enabling finance and procurement teams to configure cards by user, project, or department. This minimizes fraud and out-of-policy spend, while future updates will enforce policy at the point of spend by flagging or stopping transactions at the time of purchase.

: Coupa Card will include custom controls such as spend limits, expiration dates, and approval workflows – enabling finance and procurement teams to configure cards by user, project, or department. This minimizes and out-of-policy spend, while future updates will enforce policy at the point of spend by flagging or stopping transactions at the time of purchase. Issue Cards in Hours, Not Weeks : Coupa Card offers a seamless, end-to-end process for virtual card management, including application, underwriting, onboarding, card issuance, reconciliation, and statement management – all handled within the Coupa platform. This significantly reduces the traditional setup time from weeks or months to hours.

: Coupa Card offers a seamless, end-to-end process for virtual card management, including application, underwriting, onboarding, card issuance, reconciliation, and statement management – all handled within the Coupa platform. This significantly reduces the traditional setup time from weeks or months to hours. Automate Payments with Enhanced Compliance: Coupa Card delivers a secure, compliant, and seamless payment experience for users. Autonomous reconciliation services save businesses time and money.

"With Coupa Card, powered by Brex, U.S. customers with global operations can get underwritten and approved in just a few days and issue local cards in 30 currencies across 50 countries, helping their teams go live faster and scale globally without friction," said Art Levy, Chief Business Officer of Brex.

Scott Abrahams, Global Head of Commercial Verticals for Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is on a mission to make payments smarter and businesses stronger by embedding our capabilities directly into the platforms where commerce happens. With Coupa Card, we're combining the power of our global acceptance network with a seamless, embedded experience — helping organizations simplify supplier payments, control spend, and unlock working capital with speed, security, and scale."

Learn more about how Coupa Card can help businesses manage supplier payments and employee expenses.

Availability

Coupa Card is currently in limited availability for U.S. based companies, with global general availability expected in Q1 2026.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

