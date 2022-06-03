New Courses on Sell-Side M&A, Agile M&A Integration, and Negotiation Fundamentals

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Science Academy is releasing three new courses on its platform. Instructors include Adam Coffey, John Morada, and Larry Forman.

Adam's course titled, "The Exit Strategy Playbook: The Definitive Guide to Selling Your Business" covers key takeaways from his latest publication of the same title. He starts by summarizing the universe of buyers and the sales process, then explains how to build an advisory team.

John's course titled, "Viva la Agile M&A Integration" touches on how Agile principles can be applied to M&A integration. He explains why responding to changes and risks as they appear can help issues be mitigated quickly. He touches on the current battle between integration methodologies, why integration needs to change, and how and when to use Agile methods. Lastly, he explains ways to measure integration.

Larry's course titled, "Negotiation Fundamentals " explains how to leverage the most value while approaching a deal. He describes the basic "dos and don'ts" of negotiation, important terms in the LOI, and how to handle counters.

The three courses are available online to M&A Science Academy subscribers. Both subscription types include unlimited access to a library of additional courses. Learn more about the M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, that provides clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

