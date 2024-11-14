New CPA Firm, CompliancePoint Assurance, Founded to Conduct SOC 2 Audits

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompliancePoint is excited to announce the launch of CompliancePoint Assurance, a CPA firm focused on conducting SOC 2 audits. CompliancePoint Assurance is led by Carol Amick, a licensed CPA with more than twenty years of experience in information security. The firm can provide customers with SOC 2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports.

CompliancePoint and CompliancePoint Assurance operate independently. Customers who utilize CompliancePoint services to prepare for a SOC 2 audit and then use CompliancePoint Assurance to conduct the audit will benefit from a streamlined process that saves time and costs.

"Organizations will see the value in having a firm that specializes in information technology and cybersecurity conduct their SOC 2 audits," said Carol Amick. "Unlike other CPA firms, CompliancePoint Assurance is solely focused on SOC 2 audits so we can provide our customers with the highest quality engagements backed by our deep understanding of technology and how security controls should be implemented to mitigate risk beyond compliance."

CompliancePoint and CompliancePoint Assurance will work together to perform blended audits, specifically for PCI DSS and SOC 2 and HITRUST and SOC 2. Blended audits are a valuable service that allows organizations to assess and demonstrate their compliance with multiple frameworks simultaneously. CompliancePoint is a PCI QSA and a HITRUST-authorized CSF Assessor.

"Our foundation of technical expertise, a proprietary approach, and cutting-edge technology has enabled us to deliver SOC 2 services that go well beyond a checkbox solution," said CompliancePoint President Greg Sparrow. "Our combined service offerings provide greater clarity and consistency throughout the process, helping our customers navigate the entire process from readiness through certification, and ultimately leading to more successful outcomes."

About CompliancePoint

CompliancePoint is a leading provider of risk management services focused on privacy, data security, and compliance. Organizations face risks associated with how they engage and collect information from the marketplace, how they process this information internally, and with whom they share information downstream. Our mission is to help our clients interact responsibly with their customers and the marketplace through a full suite of services that help organizations manage and respond effectively to cybersecurity risks. Using our IDENTIFY, MITIGATE & MANAGE approach, we help organizations proactively analyze risk, respond to incidents & breaches, and implement long-term programs to manage and adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape. Learn more at www.compliancepoint.com.

