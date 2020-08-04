New Crescent Wiss Tradesman Shears Lineup Puts Ordinary Scissors to Shame

"Pros complain that scissors aren't powerful, durable, or comfortable," product manager Noah Steen said. "We took on the challenge to redefine what scissors and shears can do on the jobsite, and the result is a lineup that truly is a cut above."

Crescent Wiss Tradesman Shears feature a market-leading force-to-cut ratio and superior ergonomics for greater comfort. The heavy-duty, precision-cut blades make quick work of tough jobsite materials that ordinary scissors can't cut.

The lineup includes:

Electrician/Data Scissors (CW5T) with integrated wire strippers, cable cutter, and a serrated outside edge for reaming knockouts and conduit

(CW5T) with integrated wire strippers, cable cutter, and a serrated outside edge for reaming knockouts and conduit Utility Shear (CW7T) with compact design (7.5"), a quick-release latch and a serrated bottom blade for better control when cutting.

(CW7T) with compact design (7.5"), a quick-release latch and a serrated bottom blade for better control when cutting. All-Purpose Scissors (CW812S) with precision blades, knife-like cutting edges and ambidextrous handle design

(CW812S) with precision blades, knife-like cutting edges and ambidextrous handle design Professional Shear (CW10T) with titanium-coated blades for increased durability and a comfort-grip handle

(CW10T) with titanium-coated blades for increased durability and a comfort-grip handle Left-Handed Professional Shear (CW10TL) for southpaws

(CW10TL) for southpaws Tradesman Shear (CW10TM) with a full-metal body and titanium-coated blades for durability, as well as a serrated bottom blade for 10x the cutting power

(CW10TM) with a full-metal body and titanium-coated blades for durability, as well as a serrated bottom blade for 10x the cutting power Spring-Loaded Tradesman Shear (CW11TM) with full-metal body for durability and quick-release latch for smooth usage

For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools