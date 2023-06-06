New CRITICALSTART® Managed XDR Reduces Cybersecurity Risk Through Improved Visibility, Rapid Delivery, and Enhanced Security

News provided by

Critical Start

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the release of its new Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offering, which unifies Critical Start's award-winning MDR service with a cloud-delivered collection, storage, and search platform for security-relevant log sources. The new service provides proactive defense that reduces the risk of a breach by bringing together threat prevention, detection, and response to thwart and mitigate threats before they cause damage.  

In the face of evolving cyber threats, companies must maintain comprehensive visibility across their IT landscape while implementing robust security measures to prevent breaches and safeguard sensitive data and systems. From ingesting and analyzing all data sources to helping customers stay ahead of emerging threats and ensuring a fortified security posture, Critical Start Managed XDR delivers measurable risk reduction, enabling businesses of all sizes to address their security needs more efficiently. Flat-rate, per-user pricing offers predictable budgeting, irrespective of data ingest volume.

"Our innovative Managed XDR solution blends the superior capabilities of Critical Start's MDR service with the convenience of a cloud-based platform to effortlessly ingest log sources for XDR use cases and increase attack detection coverage as measured by the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It allows customers to swiftly onboard numerous log sources and reap the full benefits of our MDR service without the hassle of purchasing, owning, or managing a SIEM," said Chris Carlson, Chief Product Officer at Critical Start. "By streamlining the process to collect, store, index, and search disparate security relevant log sources, we're empowering organizations to stay ahead of threats and focus on their core business, while our team of experts handles the complex task of detecting and responding to potential threats."

Critical Start Managed XDR is enhanced with management, threat detection, and response capabilities available through its MDR service complimenting MDR for Endpoint Security (EDR/EPP) deployments to provide deeper threat detection across user, cloud, applications, and network infrastructure. This layered approach, which includes a team of expert analysts monitoring customer systems 24/7 for potential security threats, helps to eliminate security gaps for long-term benefits. Built on its proprietary Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®) for threat detection and response, Critical Start employs advanced technology to detect and respond to threats swiftly, providing customers with constant protection.

For additional details on the Critical Start Managed XDR offering, please explore the Critical Start blog.

About Critical Start 

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:
Heather Malik
[email protected]

SOURCE Critical Start

Also from this source

CRN 2023 Women of the Channel List Recognizes Six CRITICALSTART® Channel Leaders

CRITICALSTART® Wins Global InfoSec Award for Next Gen MDR at RSA Conference 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.