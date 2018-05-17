New Crop Protection Generics Markets, 2023 - Identifies and Profile Crop Protection Active Ingredients

The "New Generics 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The New Generics 2018-2023 is a completely revised and updated edition of this essential report.

New Generics 2018-2023 identifies and profiles crop protection active ingredients whose composition of matter patents will start to expire over the next five years (exact national dates depending on supplementary protection).

A profile of each active ingredient is included, grouped into herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Among the herbicides are aminopyralid, orthosulfamuron and pinoxaden; fungicides include dimoxystrobin, mandipropamid and metrafenone; and insecticides include chlorantraniliprole, flubendiamide and metafluthrin.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Introduction

1. Introduction


1.1 Summary


1.2 Introduction


1.2.1 Active ingredients


1.2.2 Duration of patent and data protection


1.2.3 Active ingredient profiles

Chapter 2: Herbicides




2.1 Summary


2.2 Introduction


2.3 Aminopyralid


2.4 Flufenpyr-ethyl


2.5 Foramsulfuron


2.6 Orthosulfamuron


2.7 Pinoxaden


2.8 Pyrasulfotole


2.9 Pyroxasulfone


2.10 Pyroxsulam


2.11 Saflufenacil


2.12 Tembotrione


2.13 Thiencarbazone-methyl


2.14 Topramezone

Chapter 3: Fungicides




3.1 Summary


3.2 Introduction


3.3 Amisulbrom


3.4 Bixafen


3.5 Dimoxystrobin


3.6 Fluopicolide


3.7 Fluopyram


3.8 Flutianil


3.9 Isopyrazam


3.10 Mandipropamid


3.11 Metrafenone


3.12 Penflufen


3.13 Sedaxane


3.14 Valifenalate

Chapter 4: Insecticides




4.1 Summary


4.2 Introduction


4.3 Chlorantraniliprole


4.4 Cyantraniliprole


4.5 Cyflumetofen


4.6 Flubendiamide


4.7 Metofluthrin


4.8 Pyrifluquinazon



