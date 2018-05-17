New Crop Protection Generics Markets, 2023 - Identifies and Profile Crop Protection Active Ingredients

The New Generics 2018-2023 is a completely revised and updated edition of this essential report.

New Generics 2018-2023 identifies and profiles crop protection active ingredients whose composition of matter patents will start to expire over the next five years (exact national dates depending on supplementary protection).

A profile of each active ingredient is included, grouped into herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Among the herbicides are aminopyralid, orthosulfamuron and pinoxaden; fungicides include dimoxystrobin, mandipropamid and metrafenone; and insecticides include chlorantraniliprole, flubendiamide and metafluthrin.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Introduction



1. Introduction

1.1 Summary

1.2 Introduction

1.2.1 Active ingredients

1.2.2 Duration of patent and data protection

1.2.3 Active ingredient profiles

Chapter 2: Herbicides

2.1 Summary

2.2 Introduction

2.3 Aminopyralid

2.4 Flufenpyr-ethyl

2.5 Foramsulfuron

2.6 Orthosulfamuron

2.7 Pinoxaden

2.8 Pyrasulfotole

2.9 Pyroxasulfone

2.10 Pyroxsulam

2.11 Saflufenacil

2.12 Tembotrione

2.13 Thiencarbazone-methyl

2.14 Topramezone

Chapter 3: Fungicides

3.1 Summary

3.2 Introduction

3.3 Amisulbrom

3.4 Bixafen

3.5 Dimoxystrobin

3.6 Fluopicolide

3.7 Fluopyram

3.8 Flutianil

3.9 Isopyrazam

3.10 Mandipropamid

3.11 Metrafenone

3.12 Penflufen

3.13 Sedaxane

3.14 Valifenalate

Chapter 4: Insecticides

4.1 Summary

4.2 Introduction

4.3 Chlorantraniliprole

4.4 Cyantraniliprole

4.5 Cyflumetofen

4.6 Flubendiamide

4.7 Metofluthrin

4.8 Pyrifluquinazon

