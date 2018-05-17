New Crop Protection Generics Markets, 2023 - Identifies and Profile Crop Protection Active Ingredients

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "New Generics 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Generics 2018-2023 is a completely revised and updated edition of this essential report.
New Generics 2018-2023 identifies and profiles crop protection active ingredients whose composition of matter patents will start to expire over the next five years (exact national dates depending on supplementary protection).
A profile of each active ingredient is included, grouped into herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.
Among the herbicides are aminopyralid, orthosulfamuron and pinoxaden; fungicides include dimoxystrobin, mandipropamid and metrafenone; and insecticides include chlorantraniliprole, flubendiamide and metafluthrin.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
1.1 Summary
1.2 Introduction
1.2.1 Active ingredients
1.2.2 Duration of patent and data protection
1.2.3 Active ingredient profiles
Chapter 2: Herbicides
2.1 Summary
2.2 Introduction
2.3 Aminopyralid
2.4 Flufenpyr-ethyl
2.5 Foramsulfuron
2.6 Orthosulfamuron
2.7 Pinoxaden
2.8 Pyrasulfotole
2.9 Pyroxasulfone
2.10 Pyroxsulam
2.11 Saflufenacil
2.12 Tembotrione
2.13 Thiencarbazone-methyl
2.14 Topramezone
Chapter 3: Fungicides
3.1 Summary
3.2 Introduction
3.3 Amisulbrom
3.4 Bixafen
3.5 Dimoxystrobin
3.6 Fluopicolide
3.7 Fluopyram
3.8 Flutianil
3.9 Isopyrazam
3.10 Mandipropamid
3.11 Metrafenone
3.12 Penflufen
3.13 Sedaxane
3.14 Valifenalate
Chapter 4: Insecticides
4.1 Summary
4.2 Introduction
4.3 Chlorantraniliprole
4.4 Cyantraniliprole
4.5 Cyflumetofen
4.6 Flubendiamide
4.7 Metofluthrin
4.8 Pyrifluquinazon
