New Culinary Adventures Await Onboard the Disney Treasure

News provided by

Disney Cruise Line

Jun 27, 2024, 10:43 ET

Disney Cruise Line reveals first-ever "The Aristocats"-themed venue, new "Guardians of the Galaxy" dinner offering and "Coco"-inspired menu items coming to the Disney Treasure

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwarming Disney adventures will flavor several new dining experiences onboard the Disney Treasure when it sets sail in Dec. 2024. From an adult lounge themed to "The Aristocats" and a heartwarming "Guardians of the Galaxy" dinner offering, to a "Coco"-inspired menu and premium sweet treats straight out of "Zootopia," guests will embark on a delicious journey that combines Disney Cruise Line's signature service and world-class cuisine with tastes from beloved Disney stories.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line

Continue Reading
Disney Cruise Line reveals the Scat Cat Lounge, an all-new piano lounge inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Aristocats.” The venue will offer an artistic salute to the film with themed craft cocktails, curated décor and live music when it debuts on the Disney Treasure in December 2024. (Disney)
Disney Cruise Line reveals the Scat Cat Lounge, an all-new piano lounge inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Aristocats.” The venue will offer an artistic salute to the film with themed craft cocktails, curated décor and live music when it debuts on the Disney Treasure in December 2024. (Disney)

Also from this source

Disney Cruise Line Creating Ultimate Vacation Destination Onboard the Disney Adventure, Sailing from Singapore in 2025

Disney Cruise Line Creating Ultimate Vacation Destination Onboard the Disney Adventure, Sailing from Singapore in 2025

Sailing from Singapore in 2025, the one-of-a-kind Disney Adventure will offer families throughout the region the ultimate vacation at sea. The first...
Disney Cruise Line Announces Itineraries for Fall 2025 through Spring 2026

Disney Cruise Line Announces Itineraries for Fall 2025 through Spring 2026

Today, Disney Cruise Line released two seasons of thrilling itineraries, spanning sailings from fall 2025 to spring 2026. Four ships, the Disney...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics