New Cultural Care Au Pair Study Shows Back to School Period Among the Most Challenging Amid Childcare Crisis

Majority of Parents Report Challenges Accessing or Securing Childcare Over Past Two Years

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today by Cultural Care Au Pair, the largest designated sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program, revealed that American parents continue struggling to find childcare options that fit their needs. 54% of respondents reported facing challenges accessing or securing childcare in the past two years, underscoring the gravity of the current national crisis around access to childcare.

Key Findings from the Cultural Care Study:

54% of respondents reported facing challenges accessing or securing childcare in the past two years.

Cost (30%), a provider's ability to fit required hours (20%), and the caregiver's culture (16%) were the most important factors for families deciding on a childcare option.

Over 64% of respondents felt that exposure to other cultures was important or very important when considering childcare options.

Parents reported back-to-school season as among the most challenging periods to find childcare (53.64%), closely followed by the summer (53.31%) and during holidays (49.67%).

"While they are primarily taking part in a one-of-a kind cultural exchange experience, au pairs can provide childcare support to their host families and help parents fill critical gaps in care," said Samantha Janney, Executive Vice President at Cultural Care Au Pair. "Au pairs can be an affordable and flexible childcare solution for parents as they look to secure trusted care for their children this back-to-school season."

Majority of Parents Face Challenges Accessing Childcare

A majority of parents (54%) surveyed reported that they had faced challenges accessing or securing childcare in the past two years. Cost, followed by flexibility and trust, were the biggest obstacles for parents as they looked to find care for their children. Nearly 80% of respondents reported one of these considerations as their biggest obstacle.

More than any other time of year, parents identified back-to-school season as among the most challenging periods to find childcare. Cost, flexibility, and trust continued to be the primary factors challenging parents as they look to identify childcare solutions during this season.

For most parents, these access challenges are compounded by irregular work schedules or work responsibilities that require them to be away from home for long periods of time – with over 53% of respondents stating that they work a schedule outside of 9-5 at least three times a week.

The Untenable Cost of Childcare

Cost was the challenge most parents identified as a barrier to accessing care – with over 28% of parents identifying it as the primary obstacle. Moreover, nearly 30% of parents (29.7%) reported that cost was the most important consideration when deciding on childcare for their family.

A 2023 report from Childcare Aware of America found that in 45 states plus the District of Columbia, the average annual price of childcare for two children in a center exceeded annual mortgage payments. Regardless of the number of children in the home, the annual cost to host an au pair is estimated at $21,299.

Au Pairs as a Childcare Solution

An au pair is a young adult from overseas who lives with a family on a J-1 visa for up to two years and provides childcare support in exchange for a weekly stipend, room and board, subsidized college courses, and the opportunity to become part of an American family. In return, an au pair becomes a consistent caregiver for children in the home for up to 45 hours each week. When briefed on the program, over 57% of respondents stated that they consider an au pair a feasible childcare option.

Over 64% of parents surveyed felt that exposure to other cultures – such as the exchange experience participating in the au pair program can provide – was important or very important when deciding on a childcare option, with nearly 40% saying it was very important.

Methodology: Findings come from a survey of 559 parents who have school aged children with childcare needs. The survey was authored by Cultural Care Au Pair and conducted through Survey Monkey.

About Cultural Care Au Pair

Cultural Care is the largest designated sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program. For 35 years, we have placed more than 145,000 au pairs in the homes of American host families, creating memories and cross-cultural connections that last a lifetime.

