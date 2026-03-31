New Curaleaf Branded Dispensary Opens in Lorain, Ohio, in Partnership with RC Retail

New location in Lorain, Ohio marks 164 Curaleaf retail locations nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded dispensary in Lorain, Ohio, located at 2507 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH 44053. Curaleaf provides support services to the current owner and operator, RC Retail, ensuring both medical patients and adult-use customers in Ohio will receive the same elevated retail experience and access to high-quality cannabis they have come to expect when visiting Curaleaf stores. Curaleaf has the future right to ownership of the dispensary, subject to regulatory approval, which would expand Curaleaf's footprint to six stores in the Buckeye State and 164 nationwide.

Conveniently located on West Erie Avenue, the new dispensary, branded as Curaleaf Lorain, boasts a broad selection of premium cannabis products curated for medical patients and adult-use consumers. Customers can explore a wide variety of trusted, best-in-class brands and products including Select BRIQ all-in-one vapes, Find flower, and Grassroots flower.

"Ohio continues to be an important market for Curaleaf. The opening of our Lorain location reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality cannabis across the state," said Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Chairman and CEO. "This dispensary is designed to provide a convenient, welcoming experience for both longtime medical patients and adult-use consumers. We look forward to welcoming the Lorain community and serving customers throughout Northern Ohio."

Curaleaf Lorain is open 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. ET, Monday through Saturday, and 9:00 A.M. to 7 P.M. ET on Sundays. A grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 10. The grand opening celebration will include discounts and gifts with purchase through April 20. Within the state of Ohio, Curaleaf also operates retail locations in Cuyahoga Falls, Findlay, Girard, Lima, and Newark.

For more information on Curaleaf's dispensaries and products in Ohio and beyond, please visit: https://www.curaleaf.com/dispensary/ohio.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, and Anthem provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in Lorain, OH. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on February 26, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

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SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.