New Data Analysis Software imc FAMOS 2024 Launched by imc Test & Measurement

BERLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imc Test & Measurement, an Axiometrix Solutions brand, released the new imc FAMOS 2024 data analysis software today. imc FAMOS 2024 delivers user experience enhancements and extensive updates to its powerful data analysis features for engineers, researchers, and technicians. New features include the Start Page, where users can launch and customize numerous FAMOS wizards and tools; a new data analysis function directly within the curve window, useful for quick evaluation while handling large data sets and advanced formatting options for polar diagrams. With these and other new functions, imc FAMOS 2024 makes it easy for beginners and experienced users alike to process large data sets, from visualization and analysis to creating professional reports.

Damian Hurschler of Pilatus Aircraft says:

«imc FAMOS allows new users to quickly learn the basics of viewing measurement data, getting an overview and assessing its quality. Measurement data can be transferred directly from imc STUDIO to imc FAMOS, displayed in a variety of ways with just a few simple steps, and automatically used for calculations with sequences. Even with very large data sets, we are always impressed by the performance of imc FAMOS.»

In imc FAMOS 2024, the new start page feature supports users in optimizing their workflows, giving direct access to the extensive FAMOS tools and wizards as well as to demo projects to help new users get started. Frequently used sequences and project files can also be individually linked to the Start Page, making it a jumping-off point for data analysis.

The new data analysis function within the curve window is another key development that provides quick insights into dynamically selected data segments being calculated with standard functions, without having to program FAMOS code.

The new, extended formatting options for polar diagrams improve the visualization of acoustic data, directional characteristics, wind energy, or rotationally symmetric structures.

The price for a standard imc FAMOS license starts at US $1596., Universities and research institutions receive an 85% discount for a full license, and imc FAMOS 2024 is free for students for the first year.

A free 30-day trial of imc FAMOS 2024 and more information is available on the imc website at http://www.imc-tm.com/new-in-imc-famos-2024/

