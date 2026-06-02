New Data: Fractured Tech Stack Slows Down IT

Data Reveals You Can't Out-Hire Complexity: Tool Sprawl and Mixed Device Fleets Turn Linear Headcount Into a Productivity Drag

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today released findings from its latest global research report, "How Scaling Breaks IT First – Then Security." The report reveals that traditional IT hiring strategies fail to keep pace with modern operational complexity.

JumpCloud analyzed global product usage data from over 5,000 organizations. The report identifies the scaling inflection points where adding IT headcount actually flattens or actively harms team productivity. This operational bottleneck ultimately forces IT teams to sacrifice business innovation just to keep the lights on.

The data highlights a clear operational mandate for a more intelligent, secure IT infrastructure.

Key Findings:

The collapse of the Productivity Factor: In early growth stages, each new IT admin brings an efficiency gain of up to 16.59%. Upon reaching the Commercial scale (200–1,000 users), that productivity gain plummets to an average of just 7.27%. For larger teams of 10 to 20 admins, it crashes to a functionally non-existent 3.19%.

In early growth stages, each new IT admin brings an efficiency gain of up to 16.59%. Upon reaching the Commercial scale (200–1,000 users), that productivity gain plummets to an average of just 7.27%. For larger teams of 10 to 20 admins, it crashes to a functionally non-existent 3.19%. The multi-OS tax yields negative productivity: Supporting a mixed environment of Windows, macOS, and Linux concurrently triples daily operational friction. In the 100–200 user tier, the device management Productivity Factor plummets to an astounding -19.96%. This means new hires actually decrease overall efficiency due to siloed tools.

Supporting a mixed environment of Windows, macOS, and Linux concurrently triples daily operational friction. In the 100–200 user tier, the device management Productivity Factor plummets to an astounding -19.96%. This means new hires actually overall efficiency due to siloed tools. The rise of the fractured dual-identity provider (IdP) environment: Running Microsoft Entra and Google Workspace simultaneously spikes from just 8.81% in small companies to a staggering 58.97% at the upper commercial scale. This forces IT to duplicate security rules across split directories. This dramatically increases the enterprise attack surface.

"The data proves you cannot simply out-hire systemic tech complexity," said Joel Rennich, senior vice president, product management, JumpCloud. "Organizations are investing heavily in adding headcount, yet they are seeing diminishing returns because their tech stacks are fractured. Today's environments require IT to handle an exploding volume of entry points, making it a critical mandate to secure every identity, human or not. IT teams are getting buried under the manual weight of siloed identity tools and mixed device fleets, leaving them with zero bandwidth to drive proactive business growth. To break this cycle, leaders must stop solving digital problems with linear hiring. We need to embrace intelligent, secure IT for the agentic era, using unified platforms and automation to absorb routine workloads, transforming IT teams into strategic architects of business growth."

Discover the Roadmap to Scale

The full report outlines how advanced workflows, unified endpoint management, and AI agents can eliminate compounding complexity, optimize costs, and allow IT teams to fulfill their core mandate: to lead the business forward.

To discover exactly when and why scaling fails—and how to fix it—download the report here.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.