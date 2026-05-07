New Data from Ashby Reveals Surge in Applications, Rising Selectivity, and Shifting Recruiter Workloads

Analysis of 100M+ applications and 200K+ jobs shows how hiring has evolved.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashby, the all-in-one recruiting platform, today revealed new findings at the annual Ashby One conference after analyzing over 100 million applications and 200,000 jobs to understand how hiring has evolved over the past five years.

The data shows a clear shift: hiring is now defined by high application volume, increased selectivity, and growing operational complexity.

"Most hiring metrics, like time to fill or time to hire, are outputs of a much larger system," said Kevin Connolly, Head of Data at Ashby. "What we're seeing is that high-performing teams aren't winning in any single dimension. They are building processes that hold up under volume, complexity, and scrutiny across every stage."

Application Volume

One of the most significant findings is at the top of the funnel. Applications per hire have tripled since 2021, with roles now receiving more than 300 applications per hire on average. This surge has made it significantly harder for candidates to secure interviews, while increasing the workload on recruiting teams.

Despite the increase in volume, recruiter productivity has rebounded. After declining in 2022–2023, hires per recruiter have recovered to roughly seven hires per quarter, even as application volume remains elevated. This suggests that teams are adapting to higher workloads through changes in process, tooling, and prioritization.

While fewer candidates are making it into interviews, those who do are more likely to succeed. Candidates today are roughly 50% less likely to receive an interview than they were five years ago, but offer conversion rates have surpassed 2021 levels.

The result is a more selective funnel, where teams spend less time interviewing low-signal candidates and more time evaluating strong matches.

Hiring Timelines

Despite increased complexity, hiring timelines have stabilized. Time to First Fill has settled at approximately 8 weeks for business roles and 10 weeks for technical roles, indicating a return to more predictable hiring cycles.

Hiring timelines are shaped by small inefficiencies across scheduling, feedback, and coordination. Across the data, a consistent pattern emerges: the hiring process itself has not become more demanding for candidates, but it has become significantly more complex for recruiting teams.

Technical roles, for example, now require nearly twice the interview time of business roles, and scheduling coordination remains one of the largest sources of delay.

"We often think about hiring performance in terms of speed," said Max Butler, Recruiting Operations Consultant at Ashby. "But consistency and process discipline are just as important. They're what allow teams to operate effectively at this level of volume."

Taken together, the findings point to a broader shift in how leading organizations approach hiring. Rather than optimizing individual steps, teams are increasingly focused on building cohesive systems that balance efficiency, signal quality, and candidate experience across the entire funnel.

The findings were discussed at Ashby One, a one-day conference bringing together Talent Acquisition leaders and RecOps professionals to share best practices and insights on building modern hiring systems.

The full Talent Trends insights are available now.

About Ashby

Ashby All-in-One enables ambitious talent teams to run a data-driven talent acquisition process with the latest innovations in AI, automation, and quality of hire measurement at their fingertips. Ashby combines your ATS, CRM & sourcing, scheduling, and analytics into a single, scalable solution with a modern UI and customizations to empower your business, from startup to enterprise.

About Ashby One

Ashby One is a one-day conference designed for Talent Acquisition leaders and RecOps professionals to gain actionable insights and build meaningful connections through keynotes, deep dives, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with Ashby's Engineering, Customer Success, and Product teams through Ashby Labs, enjoy curated meals, and connect at an evening reception.

SOURCE Ashby, Inc.