New Data from Lattice Reveals the Impact of 2020 in Shaping the New World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today released the findings from its first annual State of People Strategy report. This data, sourced from over 1,000 HR leaders from companies in 37 countries, surfaces the direct impacts the events of the past year have had on how companies are reacting today and how they will look to evolve in 2021 and beyond.

2020 represented a year of upheaval across our world and workplaces. Remote work, mental health, political affairs, and social advocacy were just a few of the key issues on employees' minds. Through it all, HR teams have had to navigate this new reality while looking for ways to continue to drive employee growth, morale, and collaboration.