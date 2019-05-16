New Data From the Phase I Study of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® Will be Presented at the ASCO 2019

HUDDINGE, Sweden, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today informs that new data from the phase I study of birinapant in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) will be presented during the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, which will take place 31 May – 04 June in Chicago, USA.

The abstract 2506, Determination of the recommended phase ll dose of birinapant in combination with pembrolizumab: Results from the dose-escalation phase of BPT 201, will be presented at an oral session 2nd June 2019 by Dr. Russel J. Schilder, Thomas Jefferson University, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Philadelphia, USA.

About Birinapant



Birinapant is being developed to enhance responses, and extend survival, of patients with solid tumors where existing treatments do not provide sufficient survival benefit, or where patients no longer have treatment options. Based on its unique design and mechanism, birinapant has the potential to enhance patients' responses in combination with other treatments. Medivir's initial focus is on developing birinapant in combination with an immuno-oncology agent.

About Medivir



Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

Uli Hacksell

CEO, Medivir AB

Phone: +46 (0)73-125-0615.



