New Data Illustrates "Silver Linings" for Older Adults Amid the Pandemic

OMAHA, Neb., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly four in five older adults in the U.S. have persevered to deepen or maintain their connections to loved ones over the course of the pandemic, according to a new survey1 by Home Instead, Inc. Despite the lockdowns, social distancing and cancelled holiday celebrations, many seniors have been able to meaningfully connect with family and friends through a use of technology and determination.

"This past year has been arduous, shocking, isolating and absolutely heartbreaking – and no population has felt that more than our older loved ones," explains Jeff Huber, Home Instead CEO. "But there has been light in the darkness over the last year. There have been silver linings. This new data helps us find the positive, but also gives us hope for the future."

In fact, that sense of hope is shared by many older adults. Two-thirds of seniors feel hopeful about the next 12 months. But the positive data isn't limited to imagining life after the pandemic.

Despite the many barriers to connection older adults have faced over the past year, more than half of seniors report they've maintained or even increased the frequency of their communications with loved ones. And, notably for the generation often patronized for their lack of tech savvy, technology played a big role in these connections.

For many older adults, visits from their loved ones are the highlights of their schedule. When suddenly these visits put them at risk for COVID-19, they were forced to adapt. Whether via phone calls, texts, FaceTime, or other distanced communication, older adults who increased their use of technology during the pandemic were four times more likely to have connected with their loved ones more frequently than before the pandemic.

These connections weren't just from older adults already using technology regularly. For example, 15% of seniors used video calling, such as FaceTime, for the first time in the last year. In addition, technology platforms specifically designed for older adults, including the Home Instead home care tablet powered by GrandPad, helped to simplify this shift to connecting virtually.

These new skills are likely to become habits, forever changing the way seniors use technology. One in four older adults feel more comfortable using new technology than they did one year ago, and nearly three in four said they will continue to use these technologies to communicate after the pandemic.

To acknowledge these positive elements of the last year, Home Instead is sharing inspiring stories of older adults connecting with their loved ones and communities in new ways at HomeInstead.com/SilverLinings.

"The impact of optimistic data and stories in these hard times cannot be overstated," stresses Huber. "While we shouldn't shift our focus away from keeping everyone safe, these signs of resilience shown by older adults should give us all the inspiration to stay the course and see this pandemic through. There are silver linings today and more to come."

