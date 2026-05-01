New Data Links Rising Youth Gambling and Screen Time to Mental Health Risks

Change the Game Ohio warns of youth gambling risks and highlights year-round parent resources during Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by Common Sense Media shows 36 percent of boys between the ages of 11 and 17 have gambled in the past year. Youth in America are spending 38 minutes a day playing video games – a 65 percent jump from five years ago. The problem continues to increase year-to-year and the associated risks do, too.

Change the Game Ohio exists to help prevent youth gambling. Right now across Ohio, there are youth living with a gambling disorder. Data shows:

Nearly seven in 10 middle school students spent three or more hours per day on screen time, not counting time doing school work.

15 percent of teenagers gambled money or personal items within the last year.

Roughly four in 10 parents never limit electronic usage, according to youth surveyed.

"Parenting is hard. In our world today, parents are faced with having tough conversations even earlier," said Derek Longmeier, executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO). "Talking with your kids about online gambling and screen time is so important because constant exposure to potentially risky behavior happens long before they understand the consequences."

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Week is May 3-9, 2026. There's free help in Ohio to raise awareness on the consequences of youth gambling. Parents can use a free online tool to gauge if something fun has turned into something serious. Discussion guides and additional links to free resources are available for parents or caregivers, professionals, and educators.

"Access is everything. Today's youth can reach gambling sites and apps instantly. On the flip side, we believe access to resources can help parents make informed decisions about the child in their life," said Longmeier. "We need to make sure help and support are just as easy to find."

About Change The Game Ohio

Change the Game Ohio is a youth gambling initiative brought to you by Ohio for Responsible Gambling (ORG). ORG is a state initiative dedicated to preventing or reducing gambling related harms and building awareness of resources for preventing and treating gambling disorders. ORG also created Ohio's adult responsible gambling awareness campaign, Pause Before You Play.

For More Information:

Sara Gammell, Irvin PR, 215-718-9048

SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling