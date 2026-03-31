Ohio Experts Warn Gambling Harm Rising as Major Sports Events Fuel Betting Surge in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of fans gear up for the NCAA Final Four, the NFL Draft and the start of the Major League Baseball season, problem gambling experts are urging Ohioans to use caution and understand the risks associated with gambling. The latest data shows the rate of problem gambling in Ohio has surged from 0.4% in 2012 to 2.8% in 2022 – before the legalization of sports betting in the state. That 2.8% is equivalent to approximately 255,000 adult Ohioans, roughly the population of Toledo.

"While the most recent statewide data we have is from 2022, we already saw problem gambling rates increase sevenfold over the previous decade," said Derek Longmeier, executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO). "Because this data is only collected every five years, it doesn't yet capture the full impact of mobile sports betting and newer platforms. The problem is growing exponentially and that's particularly concerning as we head into a packed sports calendar."

Recent statistics and industry developments point to a fast-growing and increasingly accessible sports gambling landscape.

"We know the more opportunities there are to gamble, Ohioans will gamble," Longmeier said. "Our job is to help them understand appropriate limits and to recognize when play becomes problematic. Both help and hope are available."

Pause Before You Play is Ohio's statewide awareness campaign targeting sports betting. It encourages individuals to set guardrails, like time and money limits, when betting on sports or other forms of gambling.

If you or a loved one are looking for more information, GamblingHelpOhio.org offers access to services for free. From financial counseling, self-help, and individual and group counseling, confidential and stigma-free help is available.

Anyone concerned about their gambling or betting decisions or those of someone in their life should call Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline. Trained and understanding specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 988.

For More Information, Contact:

Sara Gammell, Irvin PR, 215-718-9048

SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling