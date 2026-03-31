Ohio Experts Warn Gambling Harm Rising as Major Sports Events Fuel Betting Surge in April
News provided byOhio for Responsible Gambling
Mar 31, 2026, 11:00 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of fans gear up for the NCAA Final Four, the NFL Draft and the start of the Major League Baseball season, problem gambling experts are urging Ohioans to use caution and understand the risks associated with gambling. The latest data shows the rate of problem gambling in Ohio has surged from 0.4% in 2012 to 2.8% in 2022 – before the legalization of sports betting in the state. That 2.8% is equivalent to approximately 255,000 adult Ohioans, roughly the population of Toledo.
"While the most recent statewide data we have is from 2022, we already saw problem gambling rates increase sevenfold over the previous decade," said Derek Longmeier, executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO). "Because this data is only collected every five years, it doesn't yet capture the full impact of mobile sports betting and newer platforms. The problem is growing exponentially and that's particularly concerning as we head into a packed sports calendar."
Recent statistics and industry developments point to a fast-growing and increasingly accessible sports gambling landscape.
- Major League Baseball is now partnering with Polymarket, the league's official prediction market exchange.
- Massive audiences mean massive exposure. Viewership for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft was a whopping 13.6 million viewers. This dramatically increases the reach of sports betting through constant advertising. A new national poll from Sacred Heart University and GreatBlue Research shows a majority of Americans (62%) are worried gambling ads are affecting youth.
- Americans will legally wager $3.3 billion on the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments this year, a 54% increase over the past three years, according to the American Gaming Association.
"We know the more opportunities there are to gamble, Ohioans will gamble," Longmeier said. "Our job is to help them understand appropriate limits and to recognize when play becomes problematic. Both help and hope are available."
Pause Before You Play is Ohio's statewide awareness campaign targeting sports betting. It encourages individuals to set guardrails, like time and money limits, when betting on sports or other forms of gambling.
If you or a loved one are looking for more information, GamblingHelpOhio.org offers access to services for free. From financial counseling, self-help, and individual and group counseling, confidential and stigma-free help is available.
Anyone concerned about their gambling or betting decisions or those of someone in their life should call Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline. Trained and understanding specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 988.
For More Information, Contact:
Sara Gammell, Irvin PR, 215-718-9048
SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling
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