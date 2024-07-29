New Data Presented at AAIC 2024 Demonstrates High Accuracy of Blood Tests Incorporating ALZpath Proprietary pTau217 Antibody for Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis

Study Showed High Accuracy in Determining Amyloid Burden Across All Stages of Alzheimer's Disease Progression, Supporting Early Detection, Treatment, Interventions and Tracking

ALZpath pTau217 Antibody Has Now Been Utilized in Over 40 Cohort Studies with 50,000 Samples

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, announced today the results of a multi-cohort study, evaluating the performance, cross-assay comparison and clinical launch of the ALZpath pTau217 antibody for use in blood-based tests to identify Alzheimer's disease pathology. The study results will be presented today in a Featured Research Session at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Philadelphia.

Alzheimer's disease and related dementias affect 55 million people worldwide, with projections nearly 140 million by 2050. Despite its prevalence, nearly 75% of patients, including millions with Alzheimer's disease, remain undiagnosed, depriving them access to clinical trials, new disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and specialized care.

The ALZpath pTau217 antibody is designed to power the most advanced, highly sensitive blood tests for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias used globally by researchers, clinicians, diagnostics companies and industry partners. Most recently, ALZpath announced licensing deals for use of its proprietary pTau217 antibody in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests being developed by Roche and Beckman Coulter.

"The ALZpath pTau217 antibody enters the market at a critical time for the industry as DMTs become more accessible, supporting timely identification, intervention, clinical trial initiation and facilitation of breakthrough treatments," said Chad Holland, CEO of ALZpath. "Traditional diagnostic methods today – positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and analysis of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) obtained via lumbar puncture - are invasive, costly, and limited in availability. The need for accurate and convenient testing methods, such as blood tests, has never been more evident."

The ALZpath pTau217 antibody is the first commercially available antibody shown to reliably and accurately predict amyloid and tau burden when integrated into advanced blood-based tests available across a variety of platforms. The findings demonstrated that assays incorporating the proprietary ALZpath antibody had the strongest alignment with amyloid load, as measured by PET imaging, in a population of healthy and MCI individuals in comparison with other blood-based AD biomarker assessments, including the integration of multiple biomarkers.

"The study highlights the importance of efforts underway to develop a pTau217 reference standard," said Sterling Johnson, PhD, co-author of the study and presenter of research at AAIC. "The high accuracy exhibited in assays incorporating the ALZpath pTau217 antibody in predicting amyloid and tau burdens across various stages of the Alzheimer's disease continuum supports the use of convenient and scalable blood tests utilizing ALZpath's antibody, to enable early identification of the disease and improved care outcomes."

ALZpath will be participating in 37 presentations at AAIC. Details for the Featured Research Session can be found below:

About ALZpath

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The novel ALZpath pTau217 antibody, integral to the most advanced, widely available blood-based tests to detect Alzheimer's disease, is transforming its diagnosis and treatment monitoring, providing accurate and accessible tools for researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide. To help millions of patients in need, ALZpath democratizes access to its proprietary robust antibody, which is used by researchers, clinicians, and industry partners around the world to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and improve patient care.

To learn more about the company, please visit https://alzpath.bio/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

