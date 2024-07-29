New Data Reveals Challenges for Breastfeeding Parents Despite Federal Protections

State of Breastfeeding Survey highlights critical need for improved workplace and public support

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of National Breastfeeding Month in August, Mamava and Medela are sharing the results of the annual State of Breastfeeding Survey. The industry-leading brands surveyed nearly 7,000 parents to learn more about breastfeeding journeys, challenges and support systems. Survey findings emphasize a critical need for increased access to breastfeeding support and infrastructure in workplaces and public spaces.

According to the CDC, breastfeeding provides many health benefits for both babies and mothers. Despite federal and professional guidelines that recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of an infant's life, 60% of mothers do not breastfeed as long as they intend to. Key takeaways from the 2024 State of Breastfeeding Survey include:

52% of parents identified finding places to pump or nurse on the go as their top breastfeeding challenge, closely followed by 47% citing insufficient time for nursing/pumping breaks

"Our survey results expose the reality that our society must do more to provide breastfeeding parents with the essential support and infrastructure they need," said Sascha Mayer, Mamava Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer. "Despite federal protections established by the PUMP Act, even the most committed breastfeeding parents face significant barriers. It's clear we need to create more supportive workplaces and public spaces to ensure that every breastfeeding parent has the opportunity to feed their children in a private, dignified and comfortable environment."

The State of Breastfeeding Survey was conducted in May 2024, collecting responses from 6,690 U.S. parents who are currently nursing or have breastfed within the last two years. The majority of survey respondents are currently in the workforce, with 63% working full-time and 18% working part-time. This is consistent with data from the U.S. Department of Health showing that 6 in 10 new mothers are in the workforce, reinforcing the need for federal legislation like the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act). Signed into law in 2022, this federal labor law protects breastfeeding employees with the right to a lactation space and reasonable break time to pump.

For more information on the 2024 State of Breastfeeding Survey or how to make a space more welcoming for breastfeeding parents, visit mamava.com. Wondering how your workplace measures up when it comes to breastfeeding support? Take Mamava's quiz!

About Mamava:

The creator of freestanding lactation pods, Mamava is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding with private, dignified and comfortable space to pump or nurse. Women-founded in 2013 and a proud B Corp, Mamava designs, engineers and assembles lactation pods at its manufacturing facilities in Vermont. Find Mamava lactation pods at close to 5,000 airports, hospitals, stadiums, schools, small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and other locations across the U.S. The free Mamava app helps breastfeeding parents find thousands of public lactation spaces (available on iOS and Android). To learn more about Mamava's full product line and lactation support resources, visit mamava.com and follow Mamava on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

