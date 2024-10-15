New Data Reveals Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Significantly Improves Puppy Survival Rates and Relieves Operational Stress in Veterinary Clinics

"Earlier this year, Elanco launched a bold mission to save 1 million puppies from parvovirus by 2030. I'm proud that in the first year, thousands of puppies have been saved as a result of the Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody, including Cookie, Mono and Luna, to name a few," said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health.

The real-world data shows:

93% of puppies treated with CPMA survived in real-world usage. 3

When treated with CPMA, parvo patients spend on average 1.87 less days in the hospital. 4

92% of veterinarians using CPMA report that the treatment reduces overall clinic stress. 3

A 90% satisfaction rating among clinics who incorporated Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody into their treatment protocols. 3

83% of those who have used the Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody recommend it to their peers.3

"Our recent real-world data shows that the Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody is giving puppies and veterinary clinic staff a new lease on life," said Dr. Jennifer Miller, technical veterinarian at Elanco, who has witnessed first-hand the power of CPMA after seeing clinics nationwide administering the treatment. "We deeply understand the immense stress and pressure veterinarians endure, especially when it comes to treating the relentless challenge of parvovirus. That's why we are thrilled to offer a solution that truly makes a difference in veterinary clinics – empowering veterinarians to provide the care these vulnerable puppies need."

As part of the "Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo" mission, Elanco also created the Parvo Defenders Task Force and the rollout of the first-of-its-kind innovative online tracking tool, ParvoTrack-powered by Elanco, which to date has 900 reported cases collectively reported from veterinarians and pet owners. Additionally, to date, 7,062 pet owners have signed up for parvo alerts via ParvoTrack-powered by Elanco – where visitors can self-report and identify parvo outbreak areas in real time, with a few simple steps. Now, dog owners and the veterinary community can join the fight against parvovirus by signing up at DefeatParvo.com to receive vital alerts about outbreaks in their communities, helping to protect pets against this deadly disease.

"As a veterinarian and a proud member of the Parvo Defenders Task Force, seeing the significant impact of Elanco's CPMA treatment has been nothing short of transformative," said Dr. Fred Metzger, veterinarian at VCA Metzer Animal Hospital. "Not only have we witnessed remarkable survival rates among puppies, but CPMA has eased a huge burden. We've felt a tangible reduction in stress and workload within our clinic – freeing us to dedicate more time and resources on other animals in need. I wholeheartedly recommend it to my fellow veterinarians who are looking to enhance patient outcomes and clinic operations."

To learn more about CPMA, visit DefeatParvo.com.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ sustainability pillars – all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

