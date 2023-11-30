New Data Reveals Impact of Soft2Bet's Motivational Engineering Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft2Bet, a leading B2B casino and sportsbook platform provider, today released new data demonstrating the significant impact of its motivational engineering iGaming products and solutions. Soft2Bet's unique and innovative solutions, which include the well-known City Builder, Betinia Stadiums, and Bonus Crab features, drove impressive improvements in important customer KPIs such as gross gaming revenue (GGR), player engagement, average revenue per user (ARPU) and more.

Gamification Impact

Any successful iGaming and sportsbook operation requires a compelling, personalized user experience in order to stay competitive. With a wide array of gaming and betting options available, Soft2Bet's innovative products feature "motivational engineering", an advanced form of gamification that is specifically designed to enhance engagement and loyalty to drive ROI for operators. Robust profile data allows Soft2Bet to deliver an experience that is tailor-made for each end user, creating a highly personalized and enriched experience that makes them feel more connected to the customer brand.

Soft2Bet's Gamification Products Drive Real Results

Soft2Bet is committed to delivering innovative products that provide compelling and personalized content to drive engagement, volumes and revenue for customers. The following data confirms the impact of this strategy:

Revenue

  • GGR: Soft2Bet's gamification features have led to a 65% increase in average GGR compared to non-gamified brands, with 60% of players participating.
  • ARPU: Operators that offer Soft2Bet's gamified features have recorded increases of more than 70% in ARPU.

Engagement

  • Nearly 50% of Soft2Bet's player base engaged with its gamification features, with turnover surging by more than 70% and GGR increasing by over 65% compared to non-participants.
  • Furthermore, for one of Soft2Bet's gamified customer brands, players who engaged with the company's Motivational Engineering features were nearly 50% more inclined to deposit larger sums, and their frequency of deposits was more than 30% higher.
  • Soft2Bet's cutting-edge online sportsbook and casino brand Betinia saw 52% of players participate in the gamification features, with deposit amounts up nearly 60% and turnover surging by over 40%.

"Gamification, or what we call Motivational Engineering, is at the heart of everything we do at Soft2Bet," said Uri Poliavich, CEO and founder of Soft2Bet. "These numbers confirm the great potential of our gamification products in the iGaming industry. We're focused on continuing to innovate and push the iGaming industry forward so that we can provide even more engaging and revenue-generating products to drive results for our customers."

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a B2B casino and sportsbook platform provider, offering a comprehensive product suite of products and services for iGaming operators in regulated markets. A proprietary gamification engine sets Soft2Bet apart, fostering unique player engagement across casino and sportsbook domains.

Soft2Bet has developed and deployed many brands, including recognized names such as Betinia.dk, Betinia.se, Betinia.com Yoyocasino.se, Yoyocasino.com, and holds Maltese, Swedish (B2C and B2B), Danish, Irish, Greek, and Romanian licenses.

Soft2Bet boasts 500,000 events and over 8,500 games from 120 providers, supports 150 payment methods across various countries, and accommodates over 20 languages, among other capabilities.

Learn more at soft2bet.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

