New Data Reveals the Best U.S. Cities for Dog-Loving Singles

Dinner for two? Consider making that reservation for three. Turns out, Fido might be the perfect wingman for singles in certain cities.

SCARSDALE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent analysis by Pawlicy Advisor uncovered the best U.S. cities for dating with your dog. The study considered numerous factors, such as dog ownership, number of singles, number of pet-friendly dating spots, and the cost of a date.

U.S. map showing best cities to date with your dog overall. U.S. map showing best cities to date with your dog by categories.

"While Americans are out exploring their local dating scenes in search of a partner, most have already found a special connection in their four-legged companions who are patiently, or in some cases—anxiously, waiting for them to return home from their dates," said Edwin Plotts, Director of Marketing at Pawlicy Advisor. "We wanted to find out which cities are the most date-friendly across 15 different factors. After all, what better way to break the ice?"

Analysis Methodology

Pawlicy Advisor analyzed 15 relevant factors across the 100 biggest U.S. cities. Data was translated to a score of 0 through 5 for each factor. Factors were weighted according to their impact. Individual factor scores were combined to give each city a final score from 0 through 100. Higher scores indicate cities are ideal for dog-friendly date nights.

The Best Cities to Date with your Dog Overall

Charleston is rated the top dog when it comes to pet-friendly date nights, thanks to its large number of pet-friendly restaurants, breweries, beaches, and dog parks per capita. Close behind is San Francisco in second place, ranking highly for walkability and pet-friendly event venues. Greenville, Boise, and Portland round out the top five in the ranking, respectively.

The Best Cities to Date with your Dog By Category

With a large number of dog parks per 100k people and an above-average single population, Columbia has a higher score when it comes to sociocultural considerations. Another South Carolina city stands out when it comes to date night factors: Greenville. It boasts many thriving inexpensive date options, from restaurants and breweries to venues and event spaces. When it comes to environmental factors, El Paso receives very little rainfall (10 in. per year) and a lot of sunshine and has ample hiking trails.

To see the complete results, along with a city-by-city breakdown, please visit the full study HERE .

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet. Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Moreover, Pawlicy Advisor is recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association and used by veterinary practices to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.

Media Contact:

Edwin Plotts

866-574-7829

[email protected]

SOURCE Pawlicy Advisor