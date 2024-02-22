New Data Shows DRINKS AI-Powered Personalized Wine Recommendations Deliver Surge in Online Wine Sales

'DRINKS Recommend', leveraging Crossing Minds' state-of-the-art deep learning platform, delivers AI-driven wine recommendations that increase sales, customer engagement

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today released new data from its AI-powered wine recommendation tool, DRINKS Recommend, that illustrates its ability to nearly double revenue from recommendations for online wine merchants.

DRINKS Recommend was recently deployed on select pages by two major online wine retailers, selling in excess of 250,000 bottles a month. Compared to pages that offered an industry standard "most popular" set of wine recommendations, pages that implemented DRINKS Recommend delivered:

Increased conversions: a 175% increase in attributed session conversions

a 175% increase in attributed session conversions Increased revenue : a 78% increase in average revenue per session

: a 78% increase in average revenue per session Increased engagement: a 52% increase in click through rate

DRINKS Recommend is the newest product built on DRINKS' patented AI models, called PAIR ("Predictive AI Retailing"). PAIR analyzes wine prices, regions, varietals, tasting notes, descriptions, label features, and how a product is perceived by customers to develop personalized product recommendations tailored to online merchants, their products, and their customers.

"We're in the business of using technology to transform all aspects of the alcohol industry, and that includes how it gets marketed online. Most people buy wine based on the label, and our deep industry experience and engineering talent enabled us to build AI-based tech that delivers accurate and personalized wine recommendations based on factors such as label variations," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. "This is poised to be a game-changer for those on both sides of the aisle (or screen), delivering a better experience for wine shoppers and increased bottom lines for businesses who use it."

Performance for DRINKS Recommend on Shopify marks first results since migrating to the Crossing Minds platform

The performance of DRINKS Recommend on Shopify marks the first results since DRINKS migrated their recommendation model training and delivery pipeline from AWS SageMaker to Crossing Minds' cutting-edge recommendation platform. By combining DRINKS' deep domain knowledge and proprietary PAIR models with Crossing Minds' highly scalable and customized model training and delivery platform, DRINKS Recommend enables beverage alcohol merchants on Shopify to tap into highly optimized recommendations based on how consumers truly purchase beverage alcohol online.

"Crossing Minds empowers our data science and engineering teams to rapidly iterate and optimize our AI-powered DRINKS Recommend models with new datasets and signals at scale," said Justin Dean, DRINKS CTO. "This strategic partnership is enabling us to deliver solutions that significantly improve our clients' e-commerce performance."

"DRINKS' unique and innovative data and AI driven beverage alcohol product data combined with our state-of-the-art recommendation engines and AI platform has forged a unique and powerful partnership that is resulting in strong performance across click through rate, conversion rate, and revenue," said Alexandre Robicquet, CEO of Crossing Minds.

The new solution is expected to be available to US-based merchants using the DRINKS App for Shopify in Q2 of 2024. Visit www.DRINKS.com to learn more.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for six years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

