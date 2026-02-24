New Data Shows Graduates From Innovative Health Care Training Provider Drives Texas' Health Care Workforce and Generates Strong Economic Mobility

Lightcast's Economic Value Report reveals 15:1 cost-to-benefit ratio for learners and major contributions to Texas's strained health care pipeline

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), Texas's largest allied health care training provider, released its FY 2023–24 Economic Value Report , conducted by Lightcast. The report highlights how CHCP's stackable, workforce-aligned training model is delivering strong returns for students, meeting growing employer demand, and strengthening Texas' overstretched health care workforce.

The report comes as Texas looks to further address one of the nation's largest shortages of allied health professionals. Lightcast found that CHCP and its alumni generated $1.5 billion in added income for the Texas economy last year, with 98% of graduates staying in-state to fill critical frontline roles. According to IPEDS, in 2024, CHCP produced 35% of all medical assistants, 37% of dental assistants, and 68% of radiologic certificates trained statewide—an essential pipeline supporting hospitals, clinics, and community care settings.

"From a data perspective, CHCP stands out," said Hannah Ruffridge, Senior Director of Education Professional Services at Lightcast and lead author of the report. "The institution is producing a significant share of Texas's allied health workforce while delivering strong economic mobility for graduates. The return on investment we measured reflects programs that are tightly aligned to employer demand and designed for working adults who need credentials that translate quickly into jobs."

CHCP's model is designed for today's learners—nearly all working adults balancing jobs, caregiving, and economic pressures. The report finds the majority of CHCP students are women (90%), students of color (84%), and adults with a median age of 27. Impressively, CHCP has a benefit-cost ratio of 15.3, meaning that for every dollar a student invests in CHCP in the form of out-of-pocket expenses and forgone time and money, they will receive a cumulative value of $15.30. Annually, students' investment in CHCP has an average internal rate of return of 50.8% on their investment of time and money. This is a favorable return compared, for example, to approximately 1% on a standard bank savings account, or 10.1% on stocks and bonds. Hybrid schedules and employer-based externships further reduce the opportunity cost of returning to school while ensuring students are job-ready on day one.

"We believe that high-quality health care is built on high-quality training," said Eric Bing, Chancellor & CEO of CHCP. "Our students work incredibly hard, and the data validates what we see every day: when adult learners receive flexible, hands-on, stackable training, they can transform their lives and their communities."

In addition to boosting the state economy, CHCP's training approach fills persistent gaps by preparing a healthcare workforce that reflects the communities it serves. Graduates often return to neighborhoods with the greatest health care needs, improving access to care and supporting community resilience. "For more information and to read the full report, visit CHCP's website .

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONS

The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) is Texas' largest provider of allied health care education across the state, offering flexible, stackable certificate and degree pathways that prepare working adults for high-demand health careers. Founded in the Texas Medical Center more than 35 years ago, CHCP serves more than 14,000 students annually across 10 campuses and online, partnering with over 2,500 employers statewide.

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)