New Data Shows How Families Can Reduce Food Waste and Make Groceries Last Longer

Simple shopping shifts could save U.S. households up to $1,500 a year while reducing food waste and improving mealtime flexibility.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every household knows the feeling — opening the fridge to find forgotten leftovers or wilted greens. According to a new report from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), data from the USDA and ReFED shows that those small moments of waste add up fast: the average U.S. family throws away $1,500 in groceries each year, and the total amount of surplus food being generated nationwide reaches $382 billion in value annually.

With families paying more attention to budgets and watching shopping dollars more closely, that's money they simply can't afford to waste. The good news? A few small changes to how you shop, store, and use frozen and refrigerated foods can help you save money and reduce food waste without complicated meal prep or extra effort.

"We hear from families all the time: they want to save money, eat healthier, and waste less — but they're short on time," said Tricia Greyshock, President & CEO of NFRA. "The frozen and refrigerated aisles already have the answers. These foods give families flexibility, freshness, and savings — often without realizing it."

NFRA's 2025 Food Waste Insights Report highlights that frozen and refrigerated foods are built to prevent waste before it happens — with longer shelf lives, portion flexibility, and freshness that lasts. The report found that nearly half of Americans are buying more frozen foods because they last longer, while 64% say frozen foods help them manage their grocery budgets.

5 Smart Swaps to Save Money and Cut Waste

Berry Smart: Skip the fresh berries that spoil in days — go frozen instead. Same flavor, same nutrients, zero waste. Toss a handful into smoothies, yogurt, or muffins, and keep the rest perfectly preserved for months. Veg Out (the Smart Way): Stock up on frozen veggies that are flash-frozen at peak freshness. They're often more nutritious than "fresh" produce that's been on a truck or shelf for a week — and they're always ready when you are. Protein, on Pause: Buy chicken, fish, or beef in bulk and freeze in portions. You'll save per pound, reduce trips to the store, and avoid tossing high value proteins. Dinner, Done: Keep a few frozen entrees on standby for those nights when cooking just isn't happening. They beat expensive takeout, reduce waste, and make dinner a 10-minute affair. Love Your Leftovers: Freeze them fast — don't let them linger. Pack single servings into containers for instant homemade lunches or "ready-to-go" dinners later in the week.

Small swaps, big payoff: together, these habits can save your household hundreds of dollars each year — and keep perfectly good food out of the trash.

"Most people don't realize how quickly small amounts of food waste add up," said Eva Goulbourne, food systems strategist and founder of Littlefoot Ventures. "The frozen and refrigerated aisles are full of smart solutions — foods that stay fresh longer, fit busy schedules, and help households stretch their grocery dollars. Reducing waste doesn't have to mean changing how you eat — it just means using what you already buy, smarter."

Perfect Timing for Holiday Meal Planning

The holiday season is one of the worst times for household food waste, when overbuying, cooking too much, and losing track of leftovers can add up fast.

"The holidays are when we see the most food waste," Greyshock said. "This year, be strategic, buy frozen sides you can heat and serve, choose make-ahead dishes you can freeze, and keep your fridge organized so nothing gets lost in the back."

"Families don't need to overhaul how they eat," added Kate Landis, Senior Director of Marketing at NFRA. "Frozen and refrigerated foods give you flexibility, the freedom to cook when you're ready, not when the food says so. They help you waste less, save more, and still enjoy the meals you love."

Small Changes, Big Impact

Reducing household food waste by just half can save a family $750 a year — enough for a family vacation, a month of groceries, or several tanks of gas.

NFRA's Easy Home Meals platform offers free resources to help families waste less and make their groceries go further, including:

Storage tips for frozen and refrigerated foods

Quick, family-friendly recipes using freezer staples

Meal planning ideas that reduce waste

Smart shopping guides for budget-conscious households

Visit EasyHomeMeals.com for recipes, tips, and inspiration to make the most of every meal — and every grocery dollar.

