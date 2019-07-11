New DataPath whitepaper explores the complexities of benefits administration and why employers should consider outsourcing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The complex and highly-regulated field of healthcare benefits administration should not be taken lightly. A new whitepaper from DataPath, Inc., the longest running software provider in the healthcare benefits administration industry, surveys the potential perils of keeping benefits administration in-house and offers a solution for cost-minded businesses.

The whitepaper, "Employers Looking to Save Money, Hire Top Talent, and Deliver Quality Benefits Should Hire a Third Party Administrator" discusses the numerous job responsibilities, expenses, compliance needs, and penalties associated with plan setup and account administration. The paper points out that keeping the work in-house may sound appealing to some companies, but hiring additional staff or tasking current employees to take on this detail-oriented job may not be the best option. As such, employers of all sizes should consider hiring a professional third party administrator.

"Proper benefits administration is a tremendous undertaking that can take a lot of time," says Sean Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at DataPath. "If it's not done right, compliance violations carry heavy penalties. Hiring a professional administrator should be part of the discussion for employers."

Download the free whitepaper here.

About DataPath: Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, DataPath, Inc. has been in business since 1984. DataPath creates solutions for the administration of employer-sponsored benefits including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Health Savings Accounts(HSAs), and COBRA.

