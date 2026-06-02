Target Circle members unlock up to 45% off back-to-school and college essentials, summer-ready apparel, outdoor fun, and more from June 23–26 — helping families make the most of their budgets without compromising on style

Current Target Circle 360 members get early access starting June 22

Elevated in-store experience includes free Starbucks coffeehouse treat for Target Circle members on June 23

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. consumers look for affordable ways to plan for back-to-school shopping and celebrate summer, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced deep, new savings in its upcoming Target Circle Deal Days. The four-day sale event rewards members of the free Target Circle loyalty program with exclusive access to savings on the season's most sought-after styles and essentials.

New, Deep Savings for Back-to-School and Summer: Target Circle Deal Days Delivers Value with Style

Running June 23–26, the event features up to 45% off thousands of items across apparel, beauty, home, toys and essentials. Early access begins June 22 for members of Target Circle 360, the paid membership tier.

Target Circle Deal Days pairs Target's merchandising authority in trend-forward styles and top brands with meaningful savings for members — bringing together the style, quality and value guests expect from Target. Members will find offers across a curated assortment of national brands including Igloo, JanSport and Keurig, alongside Target owned brands like A New Day, Pillowfort and Threshold. The event features summer-ready favorites from apparel and swimwear for the family to outdoor toys, sporting goods and entertaining essentials — plus backpacks, supplies, bedding and bath items to help families and students prep for the school year ahead.

"Busy families are looking for ways to save money as they balance summer plans with back-to-school and college prep, and we're meeting that need without compromising on the style and fun we know they love about Target," said Sarah Travis, executive vice president and chief digital and revenue officer, Target. "We're obsessed with the details — from quality products and the latest trends to exceptional value and joyful experiences — because that's what makes Target a true destination for families as they celebrate summer, get ready for the school year ahead and prepare for what's next, whether that's in the classroom, the dorm room or anywhere in between."

Member-exclusive savings, perks and limited-time offers on style-led essentials for summer and the school year ahead

Top four-day offers : Up to 45% off select kitchen items including Cuisinart , Keurig and Ninja Up to 45% off select floorcare including Bissell , Hoover and Sharper Image 40% off back-to-school and college essentials including: JanSport backpacks Casaluna and Threshold bedding and bath items Select writing tools from BIC , Expo , Paper Mate and Sharpie 40% off select women's clothing including A New Day and Universal Thread 40% off select beauty items, including Hot Tools , KISS and Revlon 40% off Sun Squad outdoor gear and coolers

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Deal of the Day: New one-day-only offers will be revealed daily throughout the event, including 40% off or more on select items from national brands like Crocs , Igloo and Sun Bum , as well as guest-favorite owned brands like Goodfellow and Pillowfort .





Exclusive Target Circle member offer: On June 23, Target Circle members can enjoy a free hot or iced brewed coffee or Bullseye cookie in the more than 1,800 Target stores with a Starbucks coffeehouse. To redeem, Circle members can simply scan the barcode in the Wallet tab of the Target app at the Starbucks coffeehouse upon checkout. 1





On June 23, Target Circle members can enjoy a free hot or iced brewed coffee or Bullseye cookie in the more than 1,800 Target stores with a Starbucks coffeehouse. To redeem, Circle members can simply scan the barcode in the tab of the Target app at the Starbucks coffeehouse upon checkout. Limited-time new member offers: Guests who join Target Circle June 14 – 22 will receive 15% off their first purchase. Guests who apply for a Target Circle Card between June 14 – 26 and are approved will receive $100 in Target Circle Rewards. 2 Guests who enroll in a Target Circle 360 annual membership June 14 – 26 will receive 50% off their first year. 3





Additional savings opportunities for students, teachers and military members: Student & Teacher Appreciation Discount : College students and teachers can receive over 50% off an annual Target Circle 360 membership 4 , which includes free, fast shipping, same-day delivery, monthly freebies and early access to select sales and collaborations. Military Appreciation Discount: Verified military members, veterans and their families who are Target Circle members will also receive 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase June 21 – July 4.



How Target Circle helps guests get more from every Target run

Target Circle combines exclusive discounts, rewards and personalized value with flexible fulfillment options like same-day delivery and fast shipping. Guests can join Target Circle for free on Target.com, in the Target app or at checkout in stores. The program offers flexible membership options, allowing guests to choose the experience that works best for how they shop.

Target Circle also supports local communities through guest-directed giving. Members earn votes when they shop and can use them to help direct Target grants to nonprofits in their communities.

Guests can shop Target Circle Deal Days in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app. They can also take advantage of convenient fulfillment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup, making it even easier to get back-to-school and college essentials and summer staples on their terms. In stores, shoppers can expect to find the latest products, moments of joy and discovery and a Target team ready to deliver an easy, inspiring and friendly experience.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

1 To redeem through the app, Target Circle members can simply scan the barcode in the Wallet tab of the Target app at the Starbucks Coffeehouse upon checkout. Alternately, members can provide the phone number associated to their Target Circle account to get the offer. Members can also view the offer in the Deals carousel of their Wallet. Valid on 6/23 only for Target Circle members for one Tall (12 oz) iced, hot brewed coffee, cold brew or Bullseye Cookie at participating Starbucks Coffeehouse locations in Target. Excludes nitro, blended, and bottled beverages. Customizations cost extra. Limit one per customer.

2 Terms and restrictions apply. See Target.com/CircleCard for details. Get $100 in Target Circle Rewards deposited into your Target Circle account within 30 minutes if approved for a Target Circle Credit card. Offer not valid on Target Circle Debit cards or mail-in applications.

3 50% off one year of a Target Circle 360 membership: Reg. $99/yr discounted to $49/yr, or $49/yr discounted to $24/yr when you have a Target Circle Card (credit or debit) saved to your Target account.

4 Verified teachers and college students pay $49/year for an annual membership (regular price $99/year).

SOURCE Target Corporation