New Dental Hygiene Scholarship launches thanks to the Lawrence and Sally Cohen Endowed Scholarship Fund for Dental Hygiene

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DTA Foundation, in partnership with Benco Family Foundation, is proud to open applications this month for their new dental hygiene scholarship program, funded by the Lawrence and Sally Cohen Endowed Scholarship Fund for Dental Hygiene.

Thanks to a generous $1M Legacy gift from Benco Family Foundation, dental hygiene students from underrepresented communities and backgrounds will be awarded scholarship funding through a new endowment, enabling support for aspiring dental hygienists for years to come. As the US faces a shortage of dental hygienists, this scholarship aims to increase access to a dental hygiene career, especially for those that have historically lacked access to it. Dental hygienists are vital members of the dental team and are often the trusted partner between the patient and the dental office.

"This new dental hygiene scholarship in honor of Larry & Sally Cohen will impact so many aspiring dental hygienists and oral health for years to come," says Sarah Miller, DTA Foundation Executive Director. "Dental hygienists play a critical role in increasing access to oral health care, especially for marginalized and underserved communities. We are proud to be a part of this exciting new initiative with the Benco Family Foundation."

The online application, found on the DTA Foundation website, will be open from March 11th to April 30th. Applicants will be asked to answer short essay questions and to provide a two-minute video to describe their unique background and future dental hygiene aspirations.

Julie Radzyminski, Interim Executive Director of Benco Family Foundation notes, "We are excited once again to partner with the DTA Foundation to provide a scholarship for dental hygienists. Dental Hygienists are the first line of prevention for a dental office and are a crucial piece of complete oral health wellness."

In addition to the scholarship, Young Innovations has graciously agreed to include a complete line of preventive items for the student, along with a set of scrubs and $500 for school supplies. This additional support will further set up the scholarship winner for success, as dental hygienists are usually asked to provide these items at their own cost.

"Expanding the dental hygiene profession and ensuring access to care have become industry-wide missions, and Young is honored to serve and support this initiative in partnership with the Dental Trade Alliance Foundation," says Jamie Falasz, BS, RDH, Strategic Business Development Manager for Young Innovations.

If you are interested in also supporting this new scholarship, contact Sarah Miller, Executive Director, at [email protected] or (703) 379-7755.

About Dental Trade Alliance Foundation



The DTA Foundation's mission is to increase access to and utilization of oral health care by broadening literacy of oral health's impact on overall health. Its vision is a healthy smile for all. The DTA Foundation works to achieve this mission through its partnerships, grants, and scholarships programs. Find out more about DTA Foundation at www.dtafoundation.org .

About Benco Family Foundation

The Benco Family Foundation supports solutions for oral health or community issues that are innovative, sustainable, measurable, and impactful and that drive community change and improve the lives of people.

About Young Innovations

Young Innovations continues to build on its rich legacy of manufacturing and supplying high-quality products designed to improve the clinical experience for dental professionals and patients. We believe in creating smiles and creating possibilities and will continue to make history doing so!

Media Contact: Sarah Miller,

Executive Director, Dental Trade Alliance Foundation

703.379.7755

www.dentaltradealliance.org

[email protected]

SOURCE Dental Trade Alliance Foundation