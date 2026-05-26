New Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance experience helps families 'Step Into Something Wild' with Kaiser Permanente

A Kaiser Permanente Healthy Habits Parkway and interactive steps challenge at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance will encourage families to move, learn, and explore together.

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families visiting the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance will soon have a new reason to get moving, learn something new, and have a little fun along the way, thanks to a signature sponsorship with Kaiser Permanente, Colorado's largest nonprofit health plan and a leading medical provider.

Zoo guests will soon see the Kaiser Permanente Healthy Habits Parkway — a series of engaging stops throughout the zoo's main walkway. As visitors make their way through the 1-mile loop, they'll discover fun connections between their own progress and the animals they see.

A Kaiser Permanente Healthy Habits Parkway and the interactive "Step Into Something Wild" steps challenge at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance will encourage families to move, learn, and explore together. Speed Speed

Visitors can also take part in the "Step Into Something Wild" steps challenge. It's a playful, interactive experience that encourages guests to stay active as they explore. Through on-site touchpoints and digital engagement, participants can track their progress, celebrate milestones with a digital souvenir, and turn a day at the zoo into a movement-filled adventure for all ages.

"We're always looking for new ways to connect people with wildlife while creating joyful, healthy experiences for families, and this partnership with Kaiser Permanente does exactly that," said Jake Kubié, director of public relations at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. "By blending conservation, education and wellness, we're helping guests build healthy habits while exploring the natural world together."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping communities thrive by making healthy choices easier, more accessible, and more fun. Whether it's walking the pathways, learning from the animal kingdom, or simply enjoying time outdoors together, each moment at the zoo becomes an opportunity to build healthier habits.

"Kaiser Permanente supports organizations like the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, because it's part of our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve," said Cortney Eisses, RN, interim regional president at Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. "Vibrant civic and cultural institutions like the zoo are important cornerstones of a healthy community — they're spaces where families can build a healthy life together."

As families get their steps in along the Kaiser Permanente Healthy Habits Parkway, they'll find themselves comparing their steps to lemurs leaping around Madagascar and giraffes covering ground searching for their next meal — reinforcing the idea that small steps can add up to meaningful health benefits.

Kaiser Permanente's focus on disease prevention and whole-person health comes to life through this sponsorship. By encouraging people to get outside, stay active, and learn together, the collaboration will support healthier individuals and stronger communities across Colorado.

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SOURCE Kaiser Permanente