Greg Berman, MD, named executive medical director of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado

He has served in the role on an interim basis for the Colorado Permanente Medical Group since August 2025.

DENVER, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Berman, MD, MBA, has been named president and executive medical director of the Colorado Permanente Medical Group, effective March 28, 2026. The Colorado Permanente Medical Group is an independent, physician-owned medical group that provides care to Kaiser Permanente members in Colorado through an exclusive partnership. Dr. Berman succeeds Jeff Krawcek, MD, who was named executive vice president and chief executive officer for the KP Medical Foundation in 2025.

Greg Berman, MD, the new president and executive medical director of the Colorado Permanente Medical Group.

Dr. Berman now leads one of Colorado's largest multispecialty medical groups, with over 1,100 physicians across more than 40 specialty departments caring for about 500,000 Kaiser Permanente members.

"Dr. Berman stood out as the right leader for this moment and for our future," said Antigone Parrish, MD, chair of the Colorado Permanente Medical Group Board of Directors. "After a thorough search, the board selected Dr. Berman because he embodies the leadership needs now: a physician-as-leader mindset, analytical rigor, and the ability to lead through change with connection and respect."

Dr. Berman brings 15 years of clinical and leadership experience with Kaiser Permanente. Most recently, he served as interim president and executive medical director for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, after previously serving as vice president and executive medical director of operations. In those roles, he helped lead expansion of Kaiser Permanente's hospital relationships in the Denver metro area, along with investments to enhance the primary and specialty care experience.

"Over the past several years, I've had the privilege of serving alongside Greg," said Cortney Eisses, RN, interim regional president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. "He is a steady, collaborative leader who brings people together around shared priorities and transparent decision-making. Greg truly embodies Kaiser Permanente's values and brings our mission to life."

Dr. Berman has held several additional leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente. In 2021, he became the vice president of acceleration and enablement. Prior to that, he served as senior transformation officer and then chief acceleration officer. He was also medical director of the outpatient surgery center at the Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices and held other leadership roles in outpatient surgery operations.

As a practicing anesthesiologist, Dr. Berman will continue to care for patients in the operating room, working closely with front-line care teams.

"That direct connection to patient care keeps me grounded in our shared purpose of making high-quality, affordable health care even better for our members," Dr. Berman said.

He earned his bachelor's degree, medical degree, and MBA from Indiana University and completed his internship there. He finished his residency in clinical anesthesiology at the University of Colorado. He is board certified in anesthesiology.

Media contact:

Andrew Sorensen

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SOURCE Kaiser Permanente