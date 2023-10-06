New Desk Advisor Tool Streamlines the Shopping Experience for Customers at Madison Liquidators

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

06 Oct, 2023, 09:34 ET

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability for customers to streamline their office desk search is the latest online feature to be rolled out by Madison Liquidators. The new "Desk Advisor" tool has been added to the marketplace in order to help users narrow their search for the right office desk. By focusing on the concrete needs of the purchaser via data inputs, the Madison Liquidators team has designed the tool to reduce search times. 

Continue Reading
The Desk Advisor Tool is designed to help you cut through the noise and find the perfect desk for your home office or business.
The Desk Advisor Tool is designed to help you cut through the noise and find the perfect desk for your home office or business.

The Desk Advisor tool, which is already live, asks a series of questions including; budget, primary use, desired desk material, and shape. The tools' system utilizes complex, real-time algorithms to produce a list of the best office desks available within the search criteria. Madison Liquidators hopes this will not only save customers time, but also take the anxiety out of the purchasing process by reducing the need for long, overwhelming browsing times. 

The practical application of this would be a customer looking to purchase a small, home office desk with hutch, that is height adjustable. With the Desk Advisor, a customer simply needs to choose from  dropdown menu options. Once finished, customers are then shown an exact match list of desk options. The tool also prioritizes the top 3 matches (Gold, Silver and Bronze) that best suit customer needs, allows the user to update their preferences and also offers honorable mention items. A major Madison Liquidators' core value is providing top-notch customer support and the Desk Advisor tool is the next step in the evolution of quality service.  

This desk advisor tool is a new way to shop the marketplace for a desk, from the leader in online office furniture. Exploring the new feature, users have already begun to use Desk Advisor to simplify their shopping journey.  Madison Liquidators has a continual commitment to building better features that support their loyal customers and showcase their willingness to simplify important buying decisions.  

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Also from this source

Madison Liquidators Kicks Off their Red Tag Liquidation Sale

Madison Liquidators Kicks Off their Red Tag Liquidation Sale

Madison Liquidators announces their Red Tag Liquidation Event which offers steeply discounted showroom inventory to local customers. With the cycling ...
Modern Cubicle Alternatives Now Available to Customers of Madison Liquidators

Modern Cubicle Alternatives Now Available to Customers of Madison Liquidators

Maverick Desk and their popular Apex series has introduced multi-person sit to stand desk workstations. These workstations not only provide an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Office Products

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.