New devotional 'When Heaven and Earth Intersect' invites readers to encounter God in everyday life

A 100-Day scripture-guided journey revealing how divine moments appear in ordinary human experience

DACULA, Ga., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Andrea V. Davis invites readers to discover the presence of God in ordinary moments with the release of "When Heaven and Earth Intersect: A 100-day devotional" (published by WestBow Press), a Scripture-based book designed to help readers deepen their faith and recognize spiritual meaning in everyday experiences.

When Heaven and Earth Intersect: A 100-day devotional

"When Heaven and Earth Intersect" explores the idea that divine encounters are not limited to biblical history or extraordinary events. Instead, the book suggests that God's presence often appears in quiet, personal moments — during seasons of struggle, reflection and renewal. Structured as a 100-day devotional journey, it combines Scripture passages, reflections, real-life insights and prayers to help readers apply biblical teachings to daily life. Biblical figures including Moses, David, and Jacob set as examples of individuals who experienced life-changing encounters with God — moments that mirror the spiritual journeys believers experience today. Through themes such as faith, forgiveness, perseverance, compassion and grace, the author encourages readers to see their circumstances through a spiritual lens.

"I want readers to know God is near, their pain is not wasted, and their daily life can become holy ground," Davis states. "In anxious and distracted times, 'When Heaven and Earth Intersect' offers stillness and perspective. This book reminds readers that God is still present and active."

"When Heaven and Earth Intersect" is ideal for individual study, daily quiet time, small group discussions, or anyone seeking encouragement and a deeper intimacy with Scripture. To get a copy, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/870453-when-heaven-and-earth-intersect.

"When Heaven and Earth Intersect: A 100-day devotional"

By Andrea V Davis

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 210 pages | ISBN 9798385065165

E-Book | 210 pages | ISBN 9798385065158

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Andrea V Davis is a registered nurse, ministry leader, and founder of a personal care services organization based in Georgia. With experience in both healthcare and pastoral leadership, she brings a compassionate, Scripture-centered perspective to spiritual growth, healing, and restoration. Drawing from years of Bible study, ministry service, and firsthand experiences supporting individuals through crisis, grief, and recovery, Davis writes devotionals that emphasize God's nearness and transformative grace. "When Heaven and Earth Intersect" is her first published book. Prior to its release, she wrote and distributed missionary literature for young people, encouraging faith and global service.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

SOURCE WestBow Press