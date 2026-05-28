New DOAR Research Identifies Key Factors Shaping Liability Decisions in Civil Cases

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOAR today released findings from a new empirical study examining how juror characteristics and perceived case strength influence liability decisions in civil cases. The report, Predicting Liability Decisions: The Importance of Juror Characteristics and Perceived Case Strength, analyzes data from more than 2,000 jury-eligible participants across 64 civil focus groups and mock trials conducted between 2020 and 2025.

Conducted by the DOAR Research Center, the study examined how jurors form opinions in civil litigation and how those opinions can shift during deliberations based on group discussion and perceptions of case strength.

Key findings from the study include:

Jurors can be persuaded during deliberations: Nearly one in four defense-leaning jurors ultimately found liability after group discussions, demonstrating that initial juror attitudes are not fixed and that deliberations can meaningfully shift outcomes.

Nearly one in four defense-leaning jurors ultimately found liability after group discussions, demonstrating that initial juror attitudes are not fixed and that deliberations can meaningfully shift outcomes. Perceived case strength was the strongest predictor of liability outcomes: As jurors perceived the defense case to be stronger, the likelihood of finding liability declined substantially, regardless of demographic differences.

As jurors perceived the defense case to be stronger, the likelihood of finding liability declined substantially, regardless of demographic differences. Gender and socioeconomic status predict juror leanings: Men and higher socioeconomic status (SES) jurors were more likely to lean toward the defense in civil cases, even after controlling for other demographic variables.

Men and higher socioeconomic status (SES) jurors were more likely to lean toward the defense in civil cases, even after controlling for other demographic variables. Higher-SES men were the most defense-oriented group: The relationship between SES and defense-leaning attitudes was driven primarily by male jurors, with defense support increasing alongside education and income.

The relationship between SES and defense-leaning attitudes was driven primarily by male jurors, with defense support increasing alongside education and income. Initial juror leanings strongly predict final liability decisions: Jurors' pre-deliberation opinions remained highly predictive of ultimate verdict preferences, even though deliberations influenced many participants' final decisions.

The study found that while demographic characteristics shape how jurors interpret evidence, perceived case strength plays the most significant role in determining final liability outcomes.

"The data show that jurors' initial impressions matter, but they are not immovable," said Natalie Gordon, Ph.D., Consultant at DOAR and author of the study. "Even jurors who initially lean toward the defense or plaintiff can change their views during deliberations when fellow jurors effectively frame and communicate the evidence. That makes understanding how jurors perceive case strength critically important."

"These findings reinforce why trial strategy cannot stop at jury selection," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR. "How jurors interpret evidence, discuss the case with one another, and evaluate the strength of competing narratives has a measurable impact on liability outcomes. Research-driven case testing and theme development can play an important role in shaping those perceptions before a case ever reaches the courtroom."

The full report, Predicting Liability Decisions: The Importance of Juror Characteristics and Perceived Case Strength, is available at DOAR.com.

About DOAR

DOAR is a litigation strategy consulting company that provides legal teams with strategic clarity, expert insight, and thoughtful perspectives to win complex, high-stakes matters. By bringing together leading litigation strategy consultants and highly qualified testifying experts under one roof, DOAR helps clients develop stronger cases that drive better outcomes.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR.com and follow us at @DOARlitigation.

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SOURCE DOAR