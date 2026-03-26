Two-Thirds of Americans Support Liability for Chatbot-Related Suicides, New DOAR Study Finds

Conducted by the DOAR Research Center, the survey included 1,010 jury-eligible U.S. residents across all 50 states and explored attitudes toward chatbot use for emotional support, appropriate safety guardrails, and whether companies should be held accountable when harm occurs following chatbot interactions.

Key findings from the study include:

Two-thirds support company responsibility : A majority of respondents said companies that own chatbots should bear responsibility when their systems play a role in a suicide.

: A majority of respondents said companies that own chatbots should bear responsibility when their systems play a role in a suicide. Strong support for AI safety guardrails : More than three-quarters supported measures such as preventing chatbots from discussing suicide methods, providing hotline information, or escalating concerning conversations to human reviewers.

: More than three-quarters supported measures such as preventing chatbots from discussing suicide methods, providing hotline information, or escalating concerning conversations to human reviewers. Clear generational divide : Older respondents were significantly more likely than younger respondents to attribute responsibility to chatbot companies.

: Older respondents were significantly more likely than younger respondents to attribute responsibility to chatbot companies. AI familiarity reduces blame: Individuals who regularly use or are more familiar with AI technology were less likely to hold companies responsible than those with less exposure.

The research comes as lawsuits involving conversational AI systems have begun to emerge, with families alleging that chatbots encouraged or facilitated harmful behavior.

"This is a new and rapidly evolving area of litigation where both the law and public attitudes are still taking shape," said Dr. Ellen Brickman, Director at DOAR and author of the study. "Our findings suggest that many people believe companies should bear responsibility if chatbot interactions contribute to harm, but they also recognize the difficult balance between implementing meaningful safeguards and protecting user privacy."

"AI is advancing rapidly, and the legal system is beginning to grapple with the implications," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR. "We are seeing more matters where attorneys need to understand how jurors think about technology, accountability, and risk. Research like this helps provide data-driven insight into those perceptions."

The full report, Public Attitudes About Liability for Suicides Committed After Chatbot Conversations, is available at DOAR.com.

About DOAR

DOAR is a litigation strategy consulting company that provides legal teams with strategic clarity, expert insight, and thoughtful perspectives to win complex, high-stakes matters. By bringing together leading litigation strategy consultants and highly qualified testifying experts under one roof, DOAR helps clients develop stronger cases that drive better outcomes.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR.com and follow us at @DOARlitigation.

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SOURCE DOAR