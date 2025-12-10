New Documentary Inaccessible Now Streaming, Exposing the Fragile Future of America's Public Lands

MISSOULA, Mont., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last night's world premiere at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, Inaccessible, a new documentary from onX and professional skier Griffin Post, is now available to stream online . Inaccessible exposes a little-known paradox in the American West: millions of acres of public land that the public cannot access legally. The film has already been accepted to five festivals, including the Jackson Hole Film Festival, the Lookout Wild Film Festival and the Frozen River Film Festival, among others, in early 2026. Additional in-person screenings are scheduled throughout the year.

Set in Montana's Crazy Mountains, Inaccessible begins as a remote ski expedition that quickly evolves into a powerful investigation of public land access, legal battles and the growing threats to outdoor access. While hunters have long stood at the front lines of the public access debate, much of the broader outdoor community remains unaware. Through Post's unique perspective as both a bowhunter and skier, the film explores how landlocked public lands – over 15 million acres across the West – remain unreachable due to historical land ownership patterns and ongoing legal battles.

"When I started this project, I told myself I could make a first ascent or descent every day for the rest of my life and it wouldn't matter as much as this," said Post. "Two years later, I believe that more than ever. The outcry by the outdoor community in response to proposed public land sell-offs earlier this year reminds us that these places unite us–across backgrounds, identities and beliefs."

The film's release comes at a pivotal moment, as proposed sell-offs and development projects threaten public access. As divisions deepen across the country, Inaccessible offers a powerful reminder that the outdoors remains one of the last unifying forces – bringing together skiers, hunters, hikers, climbers, motorsports enthusiasts, anglers and others under a shared belief that public land should remain in public hands.

"Whether you're a hunter, angler, skier, or offroader, access to public land is the cornerstone of outdoor adventure and it's our shared responsibility to protect these cherished resources," said Becky Marcelliano, Senior Brand Manager of onX Advocacy. "onX knows that the history of our land is complicated and future access isn't always guaranteed, but our ability to advocate grows exponentially when we rally all outdoor user groups to fight for a common cause. By unifying diverse voices to tell powerful stories, we're able to inspire lifelong stewardship across the outdoor community, preserving traditions and promoting personal ownership in protecting the adventures of tomorrow."

Directed by David Garrett Byars, Inaccessible features Post and fellow athletes Emilé Zynobia, a snowboarder, writer and sustainability and climate specialist; and Eric "Ejack" Jackson, a snowboarder known for big-mountain riding and backcountry freestyle, as well as his passion for hunting and fishing.

The film is presented with additional support from the outdoor industry. Smartwool is the feature sponsor of Inaccessible, with DECKED and TINCUP Whiskey as supporting sponsors. Together, these brands aim to amplify the conversation about the future of public land access and the communities they support.

For more information about the project and future screenings, visit onxmaps.com/inaccessible .

About onX

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2018, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. Learn more .

Contact:

Kelly Becker

[email protected]

SOURCE onX