onX Announces Strategic Investment from TCV to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Outdoor Innovation

MISSOULA, Mont., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- onX, a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation and mapping software, today announced a strategic investment from TCV, a leading growth equity firm known for supporting enduring consumer technology brands. The partnership brings additional operational expertise and long-term support as onX continues to scale its suite of adventure-specific navigation apps and redefine the outdoor experience. The company's existing investors, including Summit Partners, Madison Valley Partners, and onX founder Eric Siegfried, will remain active board members.

Founded in 2009, onX develops mapping and navigation technology that is trusted by millions of hunters, off-roaders, hikers, anglers, backcountry skiers, and more. With a mission to "awaken the adventurer in everyone," onX has developed invaluable tools for outdoor exploration, offering adventure-specific features and detail-rich terrain visualizations that guide users every step of the way.

"At onX, we are constantly reimagining how people experience the outdoors as we expand into new verticals, introduce innovative products, and invest in the team and technology that fuel our growth," said onX CEO Laura Orvidas. "Over the last three years, onX has nearly tripled its ARR and become the most trusted digital guide for adventurers nationwide. Partnering with TCV and drawing on their experience scaling iconic tech companies like Netflix, Strava, and Spotify will help accelerate our momentum as we continue to deliver more meaningful and immersive experiences."

In addition to TCV, onX welcomes Cross Creek as a new investor supporting the company's mission and continued expansion in the outdoor technology industry.

For more than a decade, onX has been a leader in the outdoor navigation space, creating products designed to empower recreationists to explore and steward new landscapes. In recent years, the company has launched the industry's first cellular trail camera integration providing hunters with real-time glimpses of the woods right in their app; simplified terrain risk visualizations for backcountry skiers with the nation's first Avalanche Terrain Exposure Scale ; earned recognition from TIME's Best Inventions for its innovative Recent Imagery feature showing satellite imagery that updates at two week intervals; and delivered a first-of-its-kind map of Dispersed Camping opportunities, making it easier than ever to find under-the-radar places to spend the night. onX has also built proprietary navigation tools like Route Builder , which helps adventurers chart custom paths across remote terrain, and redefined how anglers discover and plan their days on the water with the launch of onX Fish .

"I have been using onX for years, primarily to hunt public lands and backcountry ski across the western U.S.," said TCV General Partner and new onX Board Member Woody Marshall. "I've experienced firsthand how indispensable their product is and how it fuels a deeper connection to the outdoors. The onX team is tuned into their customers' needs, and each tool is built to solve real outdoor challenges. As a result, they're on an impressive growth trajectory, and TCV is excited to partner with them for this next phase of innovation and expansion."

"Since Summit's investment in 2018, we've had a front-row seat to onX's evolution from a category pioneer to a market-defining brand in outdoor technology," said Summit Partners Managing Director and onX Board Member Colin Mistele. "We've been continually impressed by the team's customer focus, commitment to innovation, and impressive, profitable growth. We're proud to continue our partnership and excited to welcome TCV as onX builds on this momentum and takes on its next adventure."

About onX

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2018, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. Learn more .

About TCV

TCV is a leading investment firm focused on investing in global, category-defining, technology companies. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TCV's mission is to provide long-term capital and support to high-quality management teams across their growth journey. Since its founding in 1995, TCV has invested ~$20 billion in more than 350 technology companies worldwide and has supported over 150 IPOs and strategic acquisitions, making it one of the most active technology investors. TCV has a global presence in Menlo Park, New York, and London. For more information on TCV and its investments, visit www.tcv.com

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn .

SOURCE onX