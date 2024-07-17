New Drink Specials Float in to 'Rock the Boat' at The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean's Summer Drink Fest continues with new headliners rolling in on July 17, 2024. Two decadent, espresso-themed blends are bringing the beat to all drive-thru to locations throughout the U.S.

Coffee lovers are invited to grab hold of these limited-time, ice-cold drinks while they can, and sip back while the dog days of summer float by.

Rock the Boat with two new limited-time specials at The Human Bean.

Affogato Smoothie

Take a flavor getaway to the Italian Riviera with this harmonious fusion of cold and hot, where Vanilla Smoothie meets a (definitely not optional) robust espresso pour-over.

Cocoa Cabana

Picture a concert of smooth and creamy coconut, decadent chocolate and buttery macadamia blended into Cold Foam floating on small batch Cold Brew. Summer never tasted so good.

This is the encore lineup of Summer Drink Fest flavors at The Human Bean, which started in May. The first act introduced Dragonade Iced Tea and The Electric Dragon (made with Bright® Energy). Next, the 'Smooth Operators' in June presented summer-inspired real fruit smoothie temptations: Berrypalooza, The Twist and Island Remix.

Mango Burst Boba has also remained on The Human Bean menus throughout the season due to high customer demand.

Fans are encouraged to follow The Human Bean on Instagram to enter a series of drink-themed giveaways all summer long. Customers arriving for the third and final act of summertime flavors will need to stop by their favorite drive-thru location to get theirs before August 13, 2024, or while supplies last.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 22 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

