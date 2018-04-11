New Duck Pack & Track™ App-Based Labeling, Storage and Locating System Makes the Moving and Storage Process Easier than Ever Before

Moving is a busy and tense time. You have a lot to remember already, so keeping track of your items through an app can be a huge relief. At last, the painstaking process of moving and storage is entering the 21st century, creating a new era of stress-free organization. Duck® brand's new moving and storage labels and scanning technology will make the whole process easier: simply use your smartphone to keep track of your box's contents.

Where's your favorite red sweater? Or your coffee maker for early morning unpacking? Unlike the traditional, tedious and often illegible marker-to-box methods, the new Duck Pack & Track™ digital system helps you quickly locate items you've packed to move or that may be hidden in storage (like holiday decorations).

"At Duck, in addition to caring about the packing and moving process, we also care about the storage and unpacking process, which are points of aggravation for many, especially when they're already dealing with the emotions of a new move," said Mary Kate Hearns, category manager, ShurTech Brands, LLC. "In fact, we discovered 78 percent of people find it very or sometimes frustrating to find items in household storage.* We hope this innovative, smart solution is one way to help alleviate stress every step of the way."

How does it work? Once you've purchased your labels, the next step is to download the Duck Pack & Track™ app (available for Apple or Android.) Then, simply place a Duck Pack & Track™ label on a box, plastic bin or other smooth-surface container; scan the unique barcode; name the box and log its contents (and location). Logging contents is easy – either type the items manually or use the voice command to speak into the app. Voila!

Then, once you're ready to find something stored away, simply speak or type the item needed into the app, and the box name and location will be provided – no more digging through tons of boxes! For added convenience, you can even take and save photos of items you place in each container.

The Duck Pack & Track™ system comes with 40 labels (3" x 4") and will be available at Walmart for $14.99.

For more information about Duck Pack & Track™, visit DuckPackAndTrack.com.

* Research conducted by Onepoll® in June 2017 on behalf of Duck® brand.

DUCK® BRAND

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, packaging supplies and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information. Keep up-to-date on all things Duck® brand by following us on Facebook® (@TheDuckBrand), Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram @TheDuckBrand); and following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

