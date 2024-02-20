New Eagle Appoints New CEO to Lead Company's Next Stage of Growth

Industry Veteran Chris Baker Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience in High-growth Engineering Environments

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units, today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Baker as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

New Eagle is redefining the industry with innovative embedded software and mechatronic control systems spanning electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, autonomous technologies, intelligent machines, aerospace and defense, and off-highway markets. The company's evolution extends beyond traditional boundaries, and Chris Baker's CEO appointment comes at a pivotal juncture in New Eagle's growth journey and strategic transformation. Baker brings more than two decades of experience in engineering software and manufacturing, with a proven track record in driving operational excellence, strategic planning, and change management.

"Chris Baker is the clear choice to serve as New Eagle's next CEO, with a proven track record of successful execution, deep company knowledge, strong relationships with our partner ecosystem, and the strategic vision to lead the company forward," said Richard Swortzel, founder and Chief Technology Officer of New Eagle. "Chris is an authentic leader who will play a critical role in New Eagle's success, and we look forward to working together with him during the company's next chapter of growth."

Baker's appointment coincides with the retirement of Sanjay Singh and the appointment of Kevin Alley as Chief Commercial Officer. In their previous roles as Co-CEOs, Alley and Singh were instrumental in developing New Eagle's strategy. In his new Chief Commercial Officer role, Alley will bring his expertise in market expansion and customer engagement to bear on the success of New Eagle as it extends its reach across industries and geographies.

Addressing the challenges of vehicle electrification, New Eagle has engineered new platform-agnostic integrated electronic systems for EV propulsion and autonomous controllers for on-road and off-highway, agriculture, heavy industrial, and Industry 4.0 applications. New Eagle's Raptor platform delivers an integrated, end-to-end software and hardware solution that enables customers to develop their own controls IP and deploy it in production at scale, creating significant value and driving efficiencies in system development and validation. The Raptor family of products comprises the embedded model-based development (eMBD) platform tools, application control software, and a suite of electronic control units (ECUs), displays and other hardware and accessories.

"I am honored to be named the CEO of New Eagle and appreciate the confidence that New Eagle's leadership team and MiddleGround Capital have in me," said Baker. "With our dedication to innovation and our leadership in addressing the engineering challenges of electrification and automation across key industries, this is an especially exciting time to take the helm. I have been actively involved in shaping our strategy and intend to continue driving innovation and expanding our presence globally. New Eagle is poised for an exciting future, and I am confident that, together with our exceptional team and partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of embedded software and control systems to deliver exceptional value to the market."

Baker has extensive leadership experience in the global computer aided engineering (CAE) and vehicle markets, having also held senior business development, product management, and engineering roles at Hexagon, Mechanical Simulation, MSC Software, and Ford Motor Company over the past 20 years. Baker has thrived in high-growth organizational environments, demonstrating his ability to build businesses organically and integrate complex organizations. His previous roles include Vice President, System Dynamics, at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, where he led the System Dynamics Center of Excellence, and Senior Vice President, Software Products, at Romax Technology, where he worked with the team to reinvent and position its class-leading electromechanical physics simulation portfolio.

A licensed professional engineer, Baker holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with High Distinction from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business, an MSE in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a BSE in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University.

New Eagle is owned, operated and supported by MiddleGround Capital, a Lexington, Kentucky-based operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in lower middle market industrial B2B and specialty distribution companies in North America and Europe.

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, KY with over $3.5 billion of Assets Under Management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/.

About New Eagle

New Eagle is a trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, defense, industrial, aviation, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, costs, and outcomes using our Raptor embedded model-based development (eMBD) software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electronic vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. https://neweagle.net/

